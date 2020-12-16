You probably made your big tech purchases during Black Friday and Cyber Monday when the biggest savings were available but did you stock up on essential accessories? If that slipped your mind while you were perusing sales on flagship products then Anker is giving you a chance to fix that.

It is hosting a one-day sale at Amazon featuring a bunch of popular Anker charging accessories discounted by up to 40% there while supplies last. The sale offers a varied mix of products including wall chargers, power banks, car chargers, cables, wireless chargers, and more.

Stock up Anker Charging Accessories Sale Well-reviewed Anker charging gear is on sale at Amazon today only, including must-haves like wall chargers, cables, wireless chargers, power banks, and more. Prices start at just $13 making these the perfect stocking stuffers. Up to 40% off See at Amazon

If you've got a Qi-enabled phone (which is likely if you bought your phone in the last five years), you ought to upgrade to a wireless charger. Thankfully Anker's sale makes it super affordable to do with the PowerWave Stand down to just $19.79 today. The 10W charging stand can power up phones from Apple, Samsung, LG, Google, and more with fast wireless charging available for compatible devices. Today's price is a 40% discount and a match for the lowest we've seen it go.

If you want a way to power up your gear on the go, there are a few power banks worth checking out in the sale. The most affordable is the PowerCore Slim 10000 PD which is down to $22.49 from $30. It has a 10000mAh capacity which can charge up most phones a couple of times over and it features a USB-A port and an 18W USB-C PD port for quickly powering up whatever's plugged in. There are also options with higher capacities and an included wall charger if you prefer.

At home or in the office, you likely have a lot of devices plugged in at all times so it makes sense to grab a power strip to give yourself some more AC outlets. The Anker PowerExtend Surge Protector is your best pick today if that rings true for you. It's down to just $26.24, its best price ever, and features 12 AC outlets, an 1875W total output, 10-foot cord, and two 4000-joule surge protectors. It also comes with an 18-month warranty as well as a lifetime $300,000 connected equipment guarantee.

Other neat items on sale include dual-USB car chargers, USB-C to Lightning cables, USB-C travel plugs, and more.

Take a look at the whole promotion and snap up some essentials for less while you still can.