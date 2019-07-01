The Anker PowerPort 12-outlet 3 USB port power strip and surge protector has dropped in price to $26.49 on Amazon. The power strip normally sells for $35 and only occasionally goes on sale. The last time it went on sale was back in March, and it didn't drop this low. Today's deal is the lowest we've ever seen.

This well-rated power strip features twelve power outlets and three USB-A ports. The cable is six feet long, too, so you can use this for your entertainment center, desktop computer, or bedroom. It'll work basically anywhere. It has three lines of surge protection and delivers an optimized charge via its PowerIQ USB ports. Anker backs this product with an 18-month warranty. Users give it 4.5 stars based on 199 reviews.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.