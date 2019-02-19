Today only, Anker is offering a number of its portable Bluetooth speakers with up to 36% off their regular prices. The sale at Amazon includes popular audio devices from its Soundcore brand with some of the best prices we've ever seen.

These speakers are designed to be used indoors or out and thanks to Bluetooth connectivity and long battery life, you'll be able to take them with you anywhere.

Anker's speakers are highly-rated by current owners and each come with an 18-month warranty. These prices are good for today only though, so be sure to check out the sale and up your speaker game for less while you can.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.