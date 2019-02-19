Today only, Anker is offering a number of its portable Bluetooth speakers with up to 36% off their regular prices. The sale at Amazon includes popular audio devices from its Soundcore brand with some of the best prices we've ever seen.
These speakers are designed to be used indoors or out and thanks to Bluetooth connectivity and long battery life, you'll be able to take them with you anywhere.
Best ever price
Anker Soundcore 2
The black Anker Soundcore 2 is down to $27.99 — that's $2 less than its previous best price. It has 12W of audio power, enhanced bass, and dual neodymium drivers. Most importantly, it has a portable 5200mAh rechargeable battery that can last 24 hours. It's also weather resistant to dust, rain, snow, and clumsy juice holders.
Stereo pairing
Anker Soundcore Flare, 2-pack
You can pick up a two-pack of Anker Soundcore Flare speakers for the price of one speaker alone. That's thanks to a price drop to $69.99 as well as an on-page coupon for a further $10 off making each 360-degree speaker just $30. The Flare features dual drivers and passive bass radiators, along with BassUp tech for an enhance low-end. You can also pair 'em up for stereo sound.
Play it loud
Anker Soundcore Boost
The Anker Soundcore Boost is down to just $55.99 which is within a dollar of its best direct price drop to date. The 20W speaker has dual drivers and twin subwoofers for room-filling sound, is IPX5 water resistant and has a 10 hour battery life to keep the tunes thumping.
Anker's speakers are highly-rated by current owners and each come with an 18-month warranty. These prices are good for today only though, so be sure to check out the sale and up your speaker game for less while you can.
