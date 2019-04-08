Anker makes some of our favorite accessories these days, and its wireless chargers are no exception. Right now, you can pick up a 10W Qi wireless charging pad for just $12.59 when you clip the on-page coupon. While this may not be a huge savings from the regular $14 price tag, this is actually the lowest it's ever sold for, and compared to even some of its other chargers this price makes it a total impulse buy.

Clipping the 10% off coupon that's listed on the product page brings this charger down to its lowest price yet. You'll want one for your office, nightstand, and living room, so be sure to load up!

There's a built-in LED light to let you know the charging status without needing to check your phone each time, and the pad has an anti-slip design to prevent your phone from falling off of it if it vibrates. It has a max output of 10W for Android devices and 5W for iPhone models. While it's not the quickest out there, it's also far from the slowest.

With this, you do get a 3-foot USB cable to plug it into a wall adapter, but the wall adapter is not included. There are lots of options available, so be sure to pick one up unless you have an extra laying around!

