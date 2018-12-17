Popular accessory manufacturer Anker just unveiled a whole host of new deals with prices starting at just $10 today at Amazon. This promotion includes a variety of products from Anker and its sub-brands Eufy, Soundcore, Nebula and Roav, with everything from portable chargers to truly wireless earphones, and more reduced in price for a limited time.
Truly wireless
Soundcore Liberty Lite Earbuds
Truly wireless headphones are taking over, and if you're not interested in spending a ton of money to try a pair out, these are the ones to get. Anker normally sells these for over $60, and this is one of the best direct price drops we've ever seen on them.
Noise-cancelling
Soundcore Life 2 Christmas Gift Set
This is a new bundle that Anker's put together for the holidays, and it includes the Soundcore Life 2 over-ear headphones, a PowerCore 5000 portable battery, PowerLine+ microUSB cable, and PowerLine+ Aux cable. It also has an airplane adaptor to help you listen to music with ease during your holiday travels. Separately, these items would cost you $30 - $40 more.
Pump up the jams
Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
This is one of Anker's most popular Bluetooth speakers. It offers 24 hours of battery life, loud, full sound, and it all fits into a super portable package. We've seen similar price drops in the past, but this $10 discount usually doesn't last long.
Charge up
Anker PowerCore II 20100mAh Portable Charger
This is the largest capacity battery on sale right now, coming in at 20000mAh, but it also has the largest price tag. It normally sells for about $12 more, and each charge of the battery can recharge your phone or tablet up to 6 times.
Portable power
Anker PowerCore 10400mAh External Battery Pack
With a smaller internal capacity, the PowerCore 10400 also takes up less space in your bag. This is $6 off and has two USB outputs for charging multiple devices at the same time. There are LEDs on the unit to tell you how much charge is left, so you're never left carrying around a dead battery pack.
Charge on the go
Anker PowerCore 10000 Redux
Using Anker's exclusive PowerIQ, this can intelligently charge your device as quickly as possible without overheating or causing any harm. It offers 2 - 4 charges per recharge, and has a single USB output that you can use a cable of your choice with. It regularly sells for almost $10 more than this.
Wireless ⚡️
Anker PowerWave 10W Fast Wireless Charging Pad
Wireless charging is the future, but it can be a bit slow. This pad offers a 10W output, which is enough to quickly charge your devices without needing you to plug them in. This is about a 50% discount, but it doesn't come with the wall charger, so you'll need to supply your own.
Lay it down
Anker PowerWave 7.5W Fast Wireless Charging Pad
This charger offers a 7.5W output, which is a bit slower, but still fast enough for most devices at this point. Anker does provide a wall charger with this one, which many other companies don't do. This kit is about $10 less than it normally sells for right now.
Turn up the volume
Soundcore Flare Portable Wireless Speaker
This is one of Anker's newest speakers, and it has built-in LEDs along the bottom that can pulse as the music plays. The Christmas Edition comes with a unique box and a carrying case for the speaker, all at a discount of just over $15.
Stereo sound
Soundcore Flare Portable Wireless Speaker, 2-pack
If you don't need the special packaging or carrying case, this 2-pack of Anker's Flare speakers is well worth it. You only pay about $25 more than a single speaker, but it's super useful considering you can pair them for stereo sound or just to double the volume.
More outlets
Anker PowerPort Cube
This has to be one of the most portable power strips out there, and it has a truly unique design. The cube style allows for three AC outlets and three USB ports to fit into a small square package. These are great to have in your to-go bag, especially when they are $6 off.
Durable cable
Anker Powerline+ USB-C to USB-A cable, 2-pack
With more devices going towards USB-C, you may be finding that you don't have enough cables around. This 2-pack of cables is tried and tested to be super durable, and right now these braided cables are nearly $4 off.
For iPhone
Anker Premium Nylon Lightning Cable, 2-pack
You can never have too many cables around, especially Lightning cables. From being able to charge your iPad to iPhone, Magic Mouse and even AirPods, you should have one in every room you go into. This 2-pack of braided cables is currently $6 off.
Light it up
Anker Super Bright Tactical Flashlight
If you have someone who loves to be outdoors on your shopping list, or you are one who can never find a flashlight when you need it, you'll want Anker's bright tactical flashlight. It is waterproof and drop resistant, meaning it can easily put up with the abuse you're about to put it through. It usually sells for about $7 more.
Keep track
Eufy Smart Scale C1
If your 2019 goal is to take your fitness and health a bit more serious, a smart scale is a great way to get you going in the right direction. This can track your weight, BMI, and more, and sync it with the free Eufy Life app. It regularly costs over $40, so don't miss your chance to save.
Most of these discounts are slated to last until December 17, as long as the stock permits. You'll want to be on the safe side here and get your orders in sooner than later so that you don't miss out. Most of these make for great holiday gifts, and at these prices you'll be able to afford to grab a variety of the items to try out.
