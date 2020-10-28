Anker's having a one-day blowout at Amazon on its popular and well-reviewed charging accessories with prices discounted by 30% or more while supplies last! This sale offers a varied mix of products to help you power up including power strips, USB-C cables, wall chargers, car chargers, and more.
For an easy and affordable way to quickly charge up your phone, pick up the Anker PowerPort Atom PD 1 for just $18.99 — its best price to date. The 30W USB-C wall charger can get your compatible device charged up quickly and, being equipped with GaN tech, it's still a super compact brick that won't overheat.
At home or in the office, you likely have a lot of devices plugged in at all times so it makes sense to grab a power strip to give yourself some more AC outlets. The Anker PowerExtend USB-C 3 Capsule power strip is your best pick today if that rings true for you. It's down to just $44.99, a $25 savings, and features three AC outlets, two 15W USB-A ports, and a 45W USB-C PD connector. It also comes with a lifetime warranty as well as a lifetime $50,000 connected equipment guarantee.
Another essential everyone should have — and one that might be worth replacing by now if you've had it forever — is a USB car charger. If you're traveling somewhere in a hurry, how fast you can power up your phone becomes pretty important, and Anker's PowerDrive Speed+ Duo ensures a fast charge. It's equipped with one 30W USB-C PD port that can be used to fast charge virtually any USB-C device including phones, tablets, laptops, and more secondary plus a 12W USB-A port for anything else. Today's sale brings its price down to just $15.99, saving you 33% in the process.
There are plenty more options in the sale including power banks, USB-C cables, and more. Take a look at the whole promotion and snap up some essentials for less while you still can.
