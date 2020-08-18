Anker's Soundcore Liberty 2 True Wireless Earbuds are down to just $59.99 in refurbished condition via Anker's official store at Newegg. These earbuds normally go for $100 brand new and $80 refurbished.
This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for the Soundcore Liberty 2 since their release, though the deal is available today only. To get that low price, all you have to do is enter coupon code 93XPQ62 during checkout. Shipping is free.
Coupon deal
Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 True Wireless Earbuds
Enter the below coupon at Newegg to save on these refurb true wireless earbuds by Anker. They last for up to 8 hours on a single charge and come with a carrying case that can power them up three more times while on-the-go.
$59.99
$79.99 $20 off
Anker's Soundcore Liberty 2 are some of the best affordable true wireless earbuds available. They feature a diamond-coated driver for flawless accuracy and an elastic, bass-maximizing ridge around the exterior to pump up your music a bit further. Using HearID technology, you can create a custom set of EQ settings for these earbuds; it even maps your hearing sensitivity at various frequencies to give you a personalized listening experience. There's also AptX technology for high-quality audio over Bluetooth.
These earbuds last for up to eight hours on a single charge, and with the included charging case, you can power them up an additional three times while on-the-go. That extends the total listening time up to 32 hours before you'll need to power the case up again. What's great is that the earbuds can be charged up for two hours of listening time within just ten minutes in case you realize they're powerless right when you wanted to put them to use.
Anker includes seven pairs of various sized EarTips as well as three pairs of EarWings to help personalize the fit of these earbuds for your ears. With Anker's proprietary GripFit technology, they sit securely, yet comfortably, in your ears with a simple twist.
