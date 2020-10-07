The Anker Soundcore Liberty Air X true wireless earbuds drop to $39.99 when you clip the $30 off on-page coupon. These earbuds have regularly sold for around $73 but are currently down to $70. So you're saving about $33 total.

You can also find this deal at Newegg. There you'll have to use the code MKTCEGA to get the extra discount.

Anker is always a huge participant in sale events like Prime Day. I'd consider a deal like this to be a sort of precursor for some of the savings you can expect to see from Anker over the next week or two.

These earbuds have been updated for 2020 with some new and improved drivers. The graphene drivers have been expertly tuned. They are harder than steel and lighter than your usual drivers, so you still get extremely precise sound with a lightweight feel. They are accurate, clear, and cover a huge frequency range. The Bluetooth technology is powered by the aptX codec so your music will transfer wirelessly with no hiccups and no drop in quality.

You can also use these headphones to make or receive phone calls. The built-in dual microphones have cVc 8.0 noise-canceling technology that help reduce background noises so your voice comes across crystal clear.

You'll get up to seven hours of playtime on a single charge with these earbuds. They come with a charging case that can bring the total playtime up to 28 hours before you ever need to plug in a cable. The earbuds also use integrated touch control so you can easily play, pause, skip music, or answer phone calls.

The earbuds are designed to fit securely in your ears. They are designed that way and come with multiple EarTip sizes to help you find a custom, perfect fit.