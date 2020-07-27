It doesn't cost much to back up your story in the event of a vehicle collision. With a dash camera like the Apeman 1080p HD Dual Dash Camera (C420), you can stay prepared for whatever the road throws at you. Though it's normally priced around $60, today you can clip the coupon on its product page and then enter promo code ZJLO7RFO during checkout at Amazon to snag one for only $34.79. That's not only a savings of over $25 but also one of the best deals ever offered on this model.

Apeman's C420 Dual Dash Cam is a bit more useful than most. That's because not only does it come with a front-facing 1080p HD camera but also a waterproof camera to install at the back of your vehicle. That way you'll have recorded footage from in front of and behind your car every time you take it for a drive. These cameras feature a 170-degree ultra-wide angle lens that can capture multiple lanes of traffic at once. However, it's worth keeping in mind that only the front camera records in 1080p HD while the rear model has a maximum resolution of 720p HD.

With its F1.8 large aperture, this dashcam is capable of catching fine details even when the lighting conditions could be better. There are various features like an Advanced Starvis Sensor, WDR technology, a G-Sensor that saves footage automatically if you're in an accident, Loop Recording, Motion Detection, Parking Monitoring, and more. The front camera is even equipped with a 2-inch display so you can review footage while you're in your vehicle.

