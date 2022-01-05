Apple's own tracker Apple AirTag Use with any smartphone Tile Pro The Apple AirTag will be a clear choice for Apple users that have newer devices. It's tiny and so easy to set up. You get the full power of the entire Apple user base due to the seamless Find My integration, yet your location data stays private. Left-behind alerts will ensure you never leave your important items behind again. $29 at Amazon Pros Integrated into Apple's Find My network

Well-priced

Tiny

Precision Finding with U1 chip

Location data stays private

Personalization and accessories

Left-behind notification Cons Only works with Apple devices

No hole to attach to keys; needs an accessory If you want to use your tracker with a non-Apple device, the Tile Pro is a great choice. With a 400-foot Bluetooth range, a replaceable battery that lasts a year, and a hole for attaching to your keys or item of choice, you'll be sure to like the Tile Pro. $30 at Amazon Pros Works with any smartphone

400-foot Bluetooth range

Loud alert

Water-resistant

User-replaceable one-year battery

Hole for attachment to keychain and more Cons Need to use Tile app and user database

Does not integrate with the Find My app

Some features behind a paywall

Both the Apple AirTag and the Tile Pro (2022) are great trackers that can help you keep track of your keys, car, luggage, purse, or anything you don't want to lose. With an app on your iPhone, you can track down the lost item you've attached your tracker to, so you're less likely to lose your valuables. Both trackers will do the job, but there are some important differences to be aware of before you make your choice.

Apple AirTag vs. Tile Pro (2022): Breakdown

The Apple AirTag and the Tile Pro (2022) have a lot in common. They are both pretty small and affordable, though the AirTag is slightly cheaper and smaller. Both have an easily replaceable battery that should last about a year. Both are water-resistant with an IP67 rating, meaning they can be dropped into a body of fresh water up to a meter (three feet) deep for half an hour. Both offer left-behind alerts, meaning that your iPhone will let you know if you separate from your tracker. Both can be bought singly or in money-saving multi-packs.

While the AirTag is tiny and round, like a button, the Tile Pro is longer and has a built-in hole, perfect for attaching to a key ring. You'll need an AirTag accessory of some kind in order to attach the AirTag to most items. This may seem like a disadvantage at first but actually gives it quite a bit more flexibility in terms of how you can attach it to things. For example, there are accessories with sticky backs, or long straps, so you're not limited to keychains and the like. You'll have more options for attaching the Apple AirTag to items than you will with the Tile Pro. You can also get the AirTag engraved, which you can't do with the Tile Pro.

The Tile Pro's big advantage is that you don't need to be an Apple user at all to use it. You access it with the Tile app on your smartphone of choice.

The Apple AirTag's big advantage is that it integrates seamlessly with the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad. It's incredibly easy to use and you have the power of the entire worldwide Apple user database to help you find your items. The Tile Pro depends on the Tile user database, which varies from place to place and certainly is nowhere near as large as Apple's. You'll need to pay for the Tile Premium subscription in order to get some of Tile's features, such as left-behind alerts.

The Apple AirTag works for Apple users with an iPhone SE, iPhone 6s or later; or iPod touch (7th generation) with iOS 14.5 or later; or iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad Air 2 or later, or iPad mini 4 or later with iPadOS 14.5 or later. In order to use Precision Finding, you'll need to have a device with the U1 chip: any handset from the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, or iPhone 13 lineup. Precision Finding gives you exact directions to your lost tracker, as opposed to just giving you the general vicinity.

Apple AirTag Tile Pro Retail price $29 $35 Two-pack No $60 Four-pack $99 $100 Works with iPhone/iPad Android and Apple devices Use Apple's Find My app Yes No Battery life One year One year Replaceable Battery Yes Yes Engraveable Yes No Accessories available Yes No Keyring hole No Yes Precision Finding with U1 chip Yes No IP67 water resistance Yes Yes Premium subscription to unlock all features No Yes Left-behind alerts Yes Yes, with subscription Dimensions 31.9-by-31.9-by-8 millimeters 58-by-32-by-7.5 millimeters

Apple AirTag vs. Tile Pro (2022): Which should you buy?

For Apple users, the choice is quite easy: go for the Apple AirTag. It sets up like a dream, integrates beautifully with the Find My app, offers free left-behind alerts, and takes advantage of the U1 chip on newer iPhones for Precision Finding. The endless number of accessories means you can use it to track a huge variety of items.

For Android users, you'll want the Tile Pro. With the Tile app on your smartphone, you'll take advantage of the Tile user database to track your precious items anywhere. You won't need any additional accessories; a hole at the top lets you slip it onto your keychain or similar item.

