Apple registered two new iPad models in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database as it preps for new hardware this fall. First reported by MySmartPrice, the two new iPads come with model numbers A2200 and A2232.

The move comes a couple of weeks after Apple registered five new iPad models with the EEC database. It's unclear if these new models are different iPads or just ancillary registrations to complete the lineup of sizes and specs that usually entail new model numbers.

The new iPad models are running iPadOS 13, Apple's newest software specifically for its tablet hardware.

Apple is expected to announced refreshed iPad hardware this fall, including updated version of the iPad Pro and standard iPad (9.7-inch), which is reported to receive some nifty spec upgrades including a bigger display.

As more information comes out about Apple's new iPads, we'll pass it along.