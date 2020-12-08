Apple has officially announced that Apple Fitness + will debut on December 14.

In a press release the company stated:

Apple today announced Fitness+, the first fitness experience built around Apple Watch, is launching Monday, December 14. Apple Fitness+ brings studio-style workouts to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, intelligently incorporating workout metrics from Apple Watch for a first-of-its-kind personalized and immersive experience users can complete wherever and whenever is convenient for them. Apple Fitness+ will launch with 10 of the most popular workout types, including High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, Cycling, Treadmill (for running and walking), Rowing, and Mindful Cooldown, led by a phenomenal team of trainers whose approach is welcoming to all. The workouts are fueled by inspiring music from today's top artists designed to keep users motivated from start to finish.

Apple Fitness+ is the company's brand new fitness subscription service that works with Apple Watch to bring you workouts in your home. Integration will display workout metrics on your iPhone or Apple TV, and new content will be delivered each week from a range of instructors around the world.

The release continues: