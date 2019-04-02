The 9.7-inch Apple iPad with 128GB of storage is discounted to $329 at Amazon right now. This deal saves you $100 off its regular price of $429 and applies to the Wi-Fi-enabled model in space gray, gold, and silver. This price drop takes the iPad back down to its lowest ever price. Cellular models are also $80 off.

For day-to-day tasks, the 9.7-inch iPad is the perfect tablet. It doesn't have all the bells and whistles of the iPad Pro line, but it's still plenty capable and also much more affordable — especially with this $100 discount.

This iPad features a 9.7-inch Retina display with a 1.2MP front-facing FaceTime HD camera and an 8MP iSight camera on the back. It includes Touch ID and supports Apple Pay. These tablets are also equipped with an A10 Fusion chip and have a battery that can last for up to 10 hours before needing to be recharged. Check out iMore's in-depth review for all you need to know on this tablet.

If you're worried about getting your screen all smudged up with your fingerprints, you might want to grab the Apple Pencil with the money you save. It works as a stylus and unlocks some new creative tools when used with the iPad.

