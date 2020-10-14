Apple moves release of AirTags forward to as soon as next month

What you need to know
- Jon Prosser had more leaks to share today.
- The Apple leaker says that Apple is moving up the release of its rumored AirTags product.
- Prosser says they could be released as soon as next month.
According to Apple leaker Jon Prosser, since Apple has reportedly delayed the launch of its rumored AirPods Studio headphones, the company is planning on releasing its also rumored AirTags as soon as next month.
"With AirPods Studio now being pushed back, it now looks like Apple is going to launch AirTags after all. Currently, they're on schedule to be released with iOS 14.3 (iOS 14.3 will contain features enabled for AirTags) and iOS 14.3 is supposed to be next month.."
Prosser goes on to say that, according to his sources, that AirTags have been finished and ready to ship for some time now, and Apple is simply trying to figure out the right time to unveil them.
"Unlike AirPods Studio, AirTags are and have been done & ready. It's not even about production timelines for this product, at this point. It basically comes down to when Apple feels it's the right time to put them out."
AirTags are Apple's rumored Tile competitor that will allow you to track more than just your Apple devices. You'll be able to drop them in a bag, tuck them in a purse or wallet, or anything that you need to keep track of. They will have tight integration with Find My and the U1 chip in order to make locating your lost items much faster.
