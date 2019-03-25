Apple Pay, which lives inside the Wallet app, keeps all your credit cards, debit cards, store cards, and loyalty cards safe and secure on your iPhone or iPad. With Apple Pay you can use your Visa, Mastercard, American Express card, or Discover Card at any store that accepts tap-to-pay, or in any app that incorporates it. With Wallet, you can also board a plane, scan for your coffee, get into a movie or concert, accumulate loyalty points, and more. All right from your lock screen or with the tap of an icon.

What's new with Apple Pay?

Apple Pay to support transit systems this year.

One of the biggest things coming to Apple Pay later this year is Apple's own credit card, complete with special features to help you track your finances and pay down your balance. In addition to this big news, however, Apple also announced at its March Event that Apple Pay is soon to support quick payment for transit services later this year.

Apple pay for transit is coming soon in Portland, OR with support for Chicago, IL and New York City, NY later this year.

Apple didn't mention if or when support for other cities would roll out. We'll keep you posted as we know more.

How to set up Apple Pay

Apple Pay lets you make in-store purchases with your iPhone, and online purchases with your iPhone or iPad, with just a touch of the Home button and a scan of your fingerprint. It makes credit and debit card purchases easier and more secure. All you have to do is set it up and start using it!

How to manage Apple Pay

Buying with Apple Pay is incredibly convenient, but it's even more convenient if things like your shipping address are properly set up and ready for you in advance. Once you've made the purchase, being able to see your transactions, both recent and detailed, means never having to wonder about a purchase or wait for a statement again.

How to use Wallet

Wallet— formerly known as Passbook — is Apple's digital answer to manage the cards that are overfilling your purse, wallet, and pockets. Location-aware, Wallet can conveniently present appropriate cards for you right on the lock screen whenever you get close to your coffee shop or airport. Always connected, Wallet can even update your balance or gate number in real time so you always know how much you have or where you need to be.