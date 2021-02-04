When you want a good tablet, it's hard to beat the best iPad that is on the market. But how do you make the experience even better? With a stylus of course! While Apple does have its own stylus with the Apple Pencil, the price is pretty steep for some people. Fortunately, there are great alternatives from other manufacturers that won't break the bank and are just as good as the Apple Pencil.
- Universal stylus: ZAGG Pro Stylus
- Highly affordable: SwitchEasy EasyPencil Plus
- Entertain the kids: Logitech Crayon
- Take note: Adonit Note+ Digital Pencil
- Simple and professional: Adonit Pro 4 Luxury Stylus Pen
- Productivity booster: Adonit Note-M with Mouse Sensor
Universal stylus: ZAGG Pro StylusStaff Favorite
The ZAGG Pro Stylus comes in a sleek gunmetal color and has quite a hefty feel to it. It's cylindrical but with a flat side as well, which attaches magnetically to an iPad Pro, but works with all newer iPads. The tip is very precise with tilt sensitivity and palm rejection, it charges via USB-C with a long-lasting battery, and there is also a regular capacitive tip on the other end to use with your iPhone and other devices.
Highly affordable: SwitchEasy EasyPencil Plus
The EasyPencil Plus looks just like the Apple Pencil 2, but has a much friendlier point and is compatible with all newer iPads. The tip is precise and it has palm rejection, charges via USB-C, and has a long-lasting battery. It can instantly pair with your iPad, but try to avoid touching the tip unless necessary, since that turns it off.
Entertain the kids: Logitech Crayon
The Logitech Crayon is a little chunky-looking, but it actually feels great to hold in the hand and is roll-proof. It works with all iPads from 2018 and later, and has a precise tip with palm-rejection technology and tilt sensitivity. It charges up via Lightning as well, so you don't need a new cable — just use the one with the iPad or iPhone.
Take note: Adonit Note+ Digital Pencil
The Adonit Note+ is an advanced stylus that has a precise tip, palm rejection, as well as both pressure and tilt sensitivity. It also has two programmable shortcut buttons, so you can customize the Note+ to the tools that you need the most, such as undo, but this only works in supported apps. It is also compatible with a wide number of iPads, so double-check to make sure yours is supported first.
Simple and professional: Adonit Pro 4 Luxury Stylus Pen
The Adonit Pro 4 features a highly luxurious and professional aesthetic, making it the perfect stylus to take with you to business meetings. It has a precision tip with a soft touch precision disc to help you get the most accurate lines possible. When you're not using it, just use the grooved hook to attach the stylus to your pocket, bag, and more, just like a high-end pen.
Productivity booster: Adonit Note-M with Mouse Sensor
The Note-M is one of the more unique Apple Pencil alternatives since it also doubles as a mouse for your iPad. It's magnetic, so it can attach to your iPad for easy storage, and it features a precise tip and tilt sensitivity. The mouse functionality includes left- and right-click buttons and a touch panel for scrolling. The multi-angled mouse sensor also works up to 5mm away from the surface.
The best Apple Pencil alternatives
While both the first and second-generation Apple Pencil will always be the absolute best stylus for iPads, not everyone wants to pay the steep price of admission for it. That's why there are so many third-party alternatives out there that are just as good as the Apple Pencil, but for a fraction of the price. Of course, the biggest selling feature of the second-generation of Apple Pencil is the fact that it's capable of wireless charging on the iPad, and it has pressure sensitivity. But if you don't mind not having those features, then the savings work out fine.
If you are looking for some recommendations, my current favorite is the ZAGG Pro Stylus. The dark gunmetal color is sleek, and it feels premium and hefty. The precise tip means you'll be writing and drawing accurately, and there is tilt sensitivity. Plus, it even works with your iPhone with that capacitive tip, which is a bonus! For more information about how this one holds up, check my ZAGG Pro Stylus review.
Another fantastic option is the Adonit Note+, especially if you're a power-user. This is one of the few third-party styli that has pressure sensitivity as well as tilt sensitivity, even though it's only for supported apps. And there are also two programmable shortcut buttons so you can really make the Note+ your own. For a closer look, check our full Adonit Note+ review.
For those who want something like the Apple Pencil 2 but are on a tight budget, then the SwitchEasy EasyPencil Plus is a great alternative. It has the same design as the Apple Pencil 2 with precise tip and it can attach magnetically to your iPad Pro, but at a fraction of the cost. If you want to learn more about this particular stylus, check my SwitchEasy EasyPencil Plus review.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What are the best iPad stylus pens that cost less than the Apple Pencil?
The Apple Pencil is a great tool for artists, students and business people to use. However, there are stylus pens that cost less and offer many of the same features.
Get the most out of your Apple Pencil with these cases, grips, and more
The Apple Pencil (1st Gen) is a fabulous drawing tool for iPad users, but it gets lost very easily. Here are some accessories that'll keep your Pencil safe and secure.
Protect your iPhone 12 Pro without losing MagSafe by using these cases!
MagSafe is the latest new feature for the iPhone 12 lineup. Here are the best cases that give you the best and most seamless MagSafe experience possible on the iPhone 12 Pro.