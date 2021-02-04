When you want a good tablet, it's hard to beat the best iPad that is on the market. But how do you make the experience even better? With a stylus of course! While Apple does have its own stylus with the Apple Pencil, the price is pretty steep for some people. Fortunately, there are great alternatives from other manufacturers that won't break the bank and are just as good as the Apple Pencil.

The best Apple Pencil alternatives

While both the first and second-generation Apple Pencil will always be the absolute best stylus for iPads, not everyone wants to pay the steep price of admission for it. That's why there are so many third-party alternatives out there that are just as good as the Apple Pencil, but for a fraction of the price. Of course, the biggest selling feature of the second-generation of Apple Pencil is the fact that it's capable of wireless charging on the iPad, and it has pressure sensitivity. But if you don't mind not having those features, then the savings work out fine.

If you are looking for some recommendations, my current favorite is the ZAGG Pro Stylus. The dark gunmetal color is sleek, and it feels premium and hefty. The precise tip means you'll be writing and drawing accurately, and there is tilt sensitivity. Plus, it even works with your iPhone with that capacitive tip, which is a bonus! For more information about how this one holds up, check my ZAGG Pro Stylus review.

Another fantastic option is the Adonit Note+, especially if you're a power-user. This is one of the few third-party styli that has pressure sensitivity as well as tilt sensitivity, even though it's only for supported apps. And there are also two programmable shortcut buttons so you can really make the Note+ your own. For a closer look, check our full Adonit Note+ review.

For those who want something like the Apple Pencil 2 but are on a tight budget, then the SwitchEasy EasyPencil Plus is a great alternative. It has the same design as the Apple Pencil 2 with precise tip and it can attach magnetically to your iPad Pro, but at a fraction of the cost. If you want to learn more about this particular stylus, check my SwitchEasy EasyPencil Plus review.