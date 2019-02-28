With all the recent sales on the iPad Pro, you may be tempted to finally take the plunge and make the purchase for one of Apple's latest and greatest tablet offerings. If so, the next thing you'll want to pick up is the Apple Pencil, and you're in luck as it's also on sale today at Amazon for $79.88. This deal saves you nearly $20 off its regular price, and it's also the lowest we've ever seen it drop there. This is the first Apple Pencil model; the second is usually priced a bit higher at $129.

The Apple Pencil is way more than just a stylus, and if you're a graphic artist or someone who loves to draw, it's likely an essential purchase for you. It's sensitive to pressure and tilt, allowing you to finely adjust your brush strokes, shading, and more. Our guides on how to draw and use the Pencil effectively could be a big help if you're looking for advice.

