Out of the blue, Apple on Thursday released iOS 12.4.2 as an over-the-air update.

The update is available for these devices:

iPad Air

iPad mini 2

iPad mini 3

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

If you remember, these devices aren't supported by iOS 13, but that doesn't mean Apple has abandoned them completely. As 9to5Mac notes, these devices were updated to iOS 12.4.1 last month with a fix for a major vulnerability.

It's unclear what's new in iOS 12.4.2. Chances are the update was rolled out to squash bugs and introduce improved security. If anything of note rears its head in iOS 12.4.2, we'll be sure to update this post.

If you're on a newer device that does support iOS 13, Apple this week introduced iOS 13.1, which includes several new features and bug fixes.