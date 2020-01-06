What you need to know
- Apple stores are hosting a new exclusive Today at Apple series.
- The Apple TV+ iPad Poster Series will showcase art from Apple's own original series.
- Illustrators from the shows will host the events and show others how to create their own poster art.
Apple is bringing some of the illustrators behind its popular original series to host Today at Apple sessions in a few select stores. Reported by 9to5Mac, the Apple TV+ iPad Poster Series is coming to select stores and will showcase the creative capability of iPad and art behind poster design.
The first two sessions have already been scheduled, with more sessions speculated to be coming in the future.
The first session will focus on the art behind For All Mankind, Apple's series about the space race but told from the perspective as if the Soviet Union had landed on the moon first. The event, titled "Art Lab: Illustration Inspired by For All Mankind", will take place on Tuesday, January 14 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Apple Michigan Avenue in Chicago. Illustrators Justin Erickson and Paige Reynolds from Phantom City Creative will host the lab and share their experience from working on the series.
"Join illustrators Justin Erickson and Paige Reynolds from Phantom City Creative to create art inspired by For All Mankind, a what-if take on the global space race, now on Apple TV+. They'll share their journey working on the show, then you'll get hands-on with iPad Pro and Apple Pencil to design a galactic poster of your own during our Apple TV+ iPad Poster Series. Watch now on the Apple TV app. For sessions with amplified sound, hearing loop technology is available on request. 401 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611."
The second session will showcase the artwork behind SEE, Apple's series around a post-apocalyptic world in which its inhabitants live without sight. The event, titled "Art Lab: Explore Color and Composition Inspired by SEE", will take place on Tuesday, January 28th from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Apple Carnegie Library in Washington D.C. Illustrator Marie Bergeron, who worked on SEE, will share her vision and guide attendees on how to create their own art with Apple Pencil and iPad Pro.
"Join us during our Apple TV+ iPad Poster Series to create art inspired by the futuristic show SEE, starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, from Apple TV+. Illustrator Marie Bergeron will share how her work on SEE ties in to her artistic vision. You'll get hands-on with iPad Pro and Apple Pencil to design a SEE fan poster based on Bergeron's graphic style. Watch now on the Apple TV app. For sessions with amplified sound, hearing loop technology is available on request. 801 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20001."
Check to see what's going on for Today at Apple in your own store by using the online calendar or through the Apple Store app.
