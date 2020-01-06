Apple is bringing some of the illustrators behind its popular original series to host Today at Apple sessions in a few select stores. Reported by 9to5Mac, the Apple TV+ iPad Poster Series is coming to select stores and will showcase the creative capability of iPad and art behind poster design.

The first two sessions have already been scheduled, with more sessions speculated to be coming in the future.

The first session will focus on the art behind For All Mankind, Apple's series about the space race but told from the perspective as if the Soviet Union had landed on the moon first. The event, titled "Art Lab: Illustration Inspired by For All Mankind", will take place on Tuesday, January 14 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Apple Michigan Avenue in Chicago. Illustrators Justin Erickson and Paige Reynolds from Phantom City Creative will host the lab and share their experience from working on the series.