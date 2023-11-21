105 Black Friday deals every Apple fan should know about — the definitive list

If you've ever used the search function on Amazon during a sales event like Black Friday, you'll be aware that it's absolutely terrible. I don't mean a bit awkward or quirky, like actually terrible. For instance, if you search for iPad in the Black Friday section, you get one result from Apple, the 10th generation iPad. The following 11 results are all tablets from either Samsung or Amazon. If you search for iPhone, not a single result on the first page is an Apple device. The same goes for AirPods, Apple Watch, and MacBook, although the latter two are ever so slightly better.

The upshot is that if you want to immerse yourself in deals for a certain sector, like Apple and Apple-adjacent accessories, you're better off looking elsewhere. That's why we've compiled a carefully curated list of nearly every single deal we're tracking in the run-up to Black Friday, be it Apple or one of the many trusted third-party accessory makers we love here at iMore. Our team has more than 40 years of collective experience covering Apple and Apple accessories, and we've pulled together every sinew of our conscience to find the best deals on the web. So ditch Amazon's terrible search bar and take a look at everything Black Friday has to offer!

iPhone deals

(Image credit: Future)

Apple's iPhone is the company's most iconic product, and right now its lineup looks better than ever. The iPhone 15 Pro is the best iPhone available right now and one that's already seeing some excellent discounts in the Black Friday sales across a range of buyers. If you don't want to splash out on the latest and greatest there are also deals to be had on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 too. If you really want to save money or you're looking for a great iPhone gift, the $149 iPhone SE deal at Verizon is a fantastic shout.

The truth is that the best way to make a saving on the iPhone, a real saving, is to buy one on a carrier contract from the likes of Verizon, AT&T, or indeed Amazon. The latter is selling the iPhone 15 Pro at a massive 100% off when bought with a Boost Infinite plan. My iPhone 15 Pro has been a delight in its first two months, but I also have fond memories of the iPhone 12, 13, and 14, too.

iPhone 15 | Save up to $830 with trade-in at Verizon - get $279 off an iPad - $23.05/month Save big on an iPhone 15 with this deal, if you’ve got an older device to trade in. That $840 will cover the whole price of the base device, so recycling your old phone could end up saving you loads of money. Not only is Verizon the king of trade-ins, but they're also offering users a free $279 off an iPad and savings on Apple Watch when bundled together.

iPhone 15 | From $0 per month at AT&T with $700 off when you trade-in Trade in your old phone at AT&T, and end up paying nothing every month for the iPhone 15. This is similar to the deal at Verizon, although you’ll go through AT&T instead. Let’s hope your iPhone 12 is in good condition!

iPhone 15 | From $0 at checkout $60/month Amazon now stocks the iPhone 15 lineup and you can get one for literally zero dollars if you buy a Boost Infinite plan. The $60 activation fee will be credited against your first bill, and then you get unlimited talk, text, and data for $60 a month, as well as annual upgrades. You can also buy outright for $788, 5% off the usual RRP.

iPhone 15 Pro | Save up to $999 with trade-in at Verizon Just as with the non-pro version, you can save the big bucks if you grab an iPhone with trade-in at Verizon. The iPhone 15 Pro is the newest iPhone on the block, so any saving is welcome, especially if it drops the price this much. Like the regular 15, this also comes with a free Apple TV 4K and six months of free Apple One.

iPhone 15 Pro | From $0 per month at AT&T Trade in an old phone at AT&T, and you might just save the price of the device. That means no monthly cost for the phone, and you’ll only pay for the data contract on top.

iPhone 15 Pro | From $0 at checkout and $68/month The iPhone 15 Pro is also available for free on Amazon if you take out a Boost Infinite plan, all you need to pay is a $60 activation fee (which you'll get credited against your first bill, so it's really free), and then $68.33 per month for unlimited talk, text, and data, plus annual upgrades to the latest iPhone.

iPhone 15 Pro Max | iPhone 15 Pro, Apple Watch SE, and iPad free Verizon Trade in an iPhone at Verizon, and you’ll find that you save a massive chunk off the full price of the phone. You’ll still be paying a little every month, but this saving makes the iPhone a whole lot cheaper. This also includes an Apple Watch SE and an iPad on Verizon, a total saving of $1,700.

iPhone 15 Pro Max | From $5.56 per month at AT&T This trade in deal is one of the best that you’ll find around, and get’s you an iPhone 15Pro Max at a vastly reduced price. All you need to pay for is the data contract, and you’re away.

iPhone 15 Pro Max | From $0 at checkout $65/month The iPhone 15 Pro Max is also available for free on Amazon if you take out a Boost Infinite plan, all you need to pay is a $60 activation fee (credited to your first bill), and then $65.56 per month.

iPhone 15 Plus | From $2.78 per month at AT&T Trade in an old iPhone, and you could save loads of money on a new one. The iPhone 15 Plus might not have its whole price removed by the trade-in, but it does make it a whole lot cheaper.

iPhone 15 Plus | From $0 at checkout $60/month The iPhone 15 Plus is also available for free on Amazon if you take out a Boost Infinite plan, all you need to pay is a $60 activation fee, and then $60.00 per month.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro | free plus get $280 off iPad and Apple Watch

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is a very spicy alternative to the iPhone 15 and is available from Verizon absolutely free. You'll also get $279 in promo credit, applied to your bill over 36 months if you buy the aforementioned iPad.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro| $25 $15/mo at AT&T

With the right plan at AT&T, you can get an iPhone 14 Pro for just $15, with 0% APR over 36 months. You can save even more money on that price if you trade-in an older phone, too.

iPhone 14 | From $0 per month at Verizon Grab an iPhone 14 from Verizon, and if you take out a new line you could pay nothing for your new phone. All you’ll have to pay is the data line, making it a whole lot cheaper every month.

iPhone SE | From $0 per month at Verizon The iPhone SE is the perfect entry level iPhone, and this monthly price makes it an excellent choice for saving money too. Just pay for the data contract, and you’ve got a phone that will last you a good long time.

Mac deals

(Image credit: Future)

Whether you want a great laptop or a new desktop, there's a Mac deal for everyone this Black Friday. Our favorite is this $499 M2 Mac mini deal at Amazon, which packs a serious punch for a sub-$500 machine. There are also savings to be had on several of Apple's brand new M3 Macs including the new iMac and the M3 MacBook Pro. With M3 so fresh and no other Macs due for a while, there's never been a better time to grab some of these deals. I'm especially fond of some of the M2 Pro deals that are very attractive when compared with the new M3 models. The M2 Pro powers my own MacBook Pro and I've never found myself wanting for power.

Mac mini M2 | $599 $499 at Amazon Under $500 for one of iMore's favorite Macs, what a deal! This Mac mini M2 deal also extends across the range if you want to upgrade your Mac as well – there are significant savings if you want to add more storage or RAM.

M3 iMac | $ 1499 $1419 at Amazon The brand new M3 iMac is already discounted as part of Amazon's Black Friday sale. If you're looking for an all-in-one offering, this is the Mac for you. Save $90 or 5% on the 10-core GPU model with this deal.

Mac Studio M2 Max | $ 1999 $1799 at B&H Photo The Mac Studio is one of Apple's most powerful desktop computers. This B&H Photo offer is $200 off for an M2 Max with 32GB of ram and a 512GB SSD.

MacBook Air M2 15-inch| $1299 $1099 B&H Photo Not quite as low as the Amazon Price, but there are more spec options here. If you want more RAM, then this is the place to buy your laptop — $200 off is nothing to sniff at either.

MacBook Air M2 15-inch | $1299 $1049 at Amazon This MacBook Air 15-inch has received discounts in the past, but at the moment you’ll only find it at mostly full price. There's currently $250 to be saved on the entry-level 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD model here.

MacBook Air M2 13-inch | $1299 $1049 at Amazon The M2 MacBook Air has seen some discounts since its release, and this is one of the better ones. Over Black Friday we’re hoping to see that price drop even further, with the potential for a new lowest price during the sale.

MacBook Air M1 13-inch | $999 $749 at Amazon While not the newest MacBook on the block, it’s going to be plenty powerful enough for most people. This is now very close to the lowest price we've ever seen, and with stocks of this model starting to run low, might be as good as it gets.

MacBook Pro M3 Pro 16-inch | $2499 $2299 at Amazon A good saving of $200 here on Apple's latest and greatest MacBook Pro with M3 Pro chipset. It's the bigger 16-inch model, but note that it's only got 512GB of storage and 18GB of RAM across its three memory channels. A nice early saving on a new product then, but you may have more demanding configuration needs.

MacBook Pro M3 Pro 14-inch | $2399 $2199 at B&H Photo If you want something a little more potent, then this is a great deal that will save you money on a brand-new MacBook Pro M3. Just make sure you apply the $200 off coupon at checkout. This one has the larger 1TB hard drive, and the slightly more powerful 12-core chip for more power.

MacBook Pro M3 Pro 14-inch | $1999 $1849 at Amazon Don't need the extra core on the CPU, or the extra storage of the deal above? This is a more affordable way of getting the M3 Pro chip in a 14-inch MacBook Pro, offering the 11-core CPU and 512GB SSD for just $1,849 — a $150 saving.

MacBook Pro M3 14-inch | $1599 $1449 at Amazon Here's a solid $150 off the all-new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 chip. Think of this one as the replacement for the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro, with its 512GB storage and 8GB RAM. A step-up from the Air, but not quite as powerful as the real pro models, this a superb offer on the entry-level.

MacBook Pro M3 14-inch | Up to $825 off at Best Buy Got an old MacBook just lying around? Then this could be the deal for you. You trade that old MacBook in, and Best Buy will give you a decent discount of up to $825 on a brand-new machine.

MacBook Pro M2 Pro 16-inch | $2499 $2329 at Amazon This is back in stock now, and there's a solid deal on too, saving you 7% off list price. But the price is fluctuating a lot on this one — there was $300 to be saved earlier this month.

MacBook Pro M2 Pro 14-inch| $2499 $2199 at Amazon You can save a stonking $300 on the M2 Pro version of the 14-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB hard drive at Amazon. That's a great saving and one you'll be unlikely to find better on this Black Friday — it tends to be the 13-inch and 16-inch models that get the largest discounts. Again, just make sure you don't miss the tick box to activate the coupon to get this price. This might be worth pulling the trigger on, and using the savings to buy some accessories or apps!

MacBook Pro M2 Pro 14-inch| $1999 $1799 at B&H Photo There's currently a decent $200 saving on the MacBook Pro 14-inch at B&H Photo, bringing the MacBook down to just under $1800. That's not the lowest price we've ever seen — this one was $50 just a week or so ago — but it is the lowest price that you'll find out there at the moment. It has 512GB storage compared to the 1TB option above.

MacBook Pro M2 13-inch | $1299 $919 at Amazon A sizeable saving on the 13-inch MacBook Pro here with an M2 chip is nothing to scoff at. If you need a Pro model with better thermal performance than the latest Air machines of the same size, this is a good option. But we'd expect to see this price drop even lower in the coming weeks.

MacBook Pro M1 Pro 16-inch| $2699 $1949 at B&H Photo If you don't need the latest chip, the M1 Pro versions of the MacBook Pro are still monstrously powerful and available at greater discounts than ever before. You can bag a saving of $750 on this 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM model, with a nice big 16-inch display to enjoy. Note we've recently seen this $50 cheaper at B&H though, so there's room for the price to drop further.

iPad deals

(Image credit: Luke Filipowicz / iMore)

Apple's iPad is the quintessential tablet experience and one unrivaled in the tech space. Thanks to its epic combination of hardware and software, these are the ultimate portable touchscreen devices. They're almost too powerful for their own good, but they're also some of the most heavily discounted products in Apple's range over Black Friday thanks to their higher prices and the fact most have now been available for some time. It's now possible to own an iPad for just $229 thanks to a massive saving at Amazon, and that tablet is going to perform better than most cheap Android offerings on the market. My other favorite is the 10th-generation iPad and the M-powered iPad Air.

iPad mini | $499 $399 at Amazon The iPad mini is a solid little tablet, and while it’s getting a little older now you’ll still find it an excellent portable companion. At $100 off, it's at a great price already. So if you've been waiting to buy one, now's the time. Price check: $499 at Best Buy | $499 at Target

64GB iPad 9th gen | $329 $229.99 at Amazon The iPad 9th gen is now a slightly older tablet, but it’s the perfect entry into the iPad line. It’s generally a lot cheaper than the rest of the lineup but provides everything you could ever need. At $100 off for the 64GB model in Silver, you get a great Christmas present for someone who may want an iPad just to watch movies on. Price check: $329 at Best Buy | $329 at Target

iPad 10th gen | $449 $349 at Amazon This is the most colorful member of the iPad lineup and has one of its lowest prices yet for Black Friday. It’s not as powerful as the iPad Air, but there’s still plenty of power to keep everything moving smoothly. At $100 off, this is its biggest discount so far. Price check: $399 at Best Buy | $449 at Target

iPad Air | $599 $499 at Amazon The iPad Air is the best iPad for everyone, with the M1 chip from the iPad Pro to keep it super up-to-date and smooth. It’s not the cheapest, but it performs better than any of the cheaper models and comes in some very classy colors. At $100 off, it's at a great price, so if you've been wanting to buy one as a holiday gift, the time is now. Price check: $599 at Best Buy | $599 at Target

iPad Pro 11-inch | $799 $749 at Best Buy The iPad Pro 11-inch is the most powerful of the ‘standard’ sized iPads, and it comes with boatloads of power on tap. There’s the M2 chip at its core, a 120Hz screen, and a more impressive camera too. The $50 saving is great to see for a start for this tablet, but it could be worth waiting for it to drop even further over Black Friday next week. Price check: $799 at Target | OUT OF STOCK at Amazon

iPad Pro 12.9-inch | $1099 $999 at Amazon The massive 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the pick of the bunch, with a large price tag to match. For the 128GB model, you get $100 off at Amazon. The same M2 chip from the 11-inch version is here, but you’re getting that enormous 12.9-inch, 120Hz ProMotion display to make for a more laptop-like experience. Price check: $1099 at Best Buy | $1199 at Target

Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 12.9-inch | $199 $119 at Amazon If you've been wanting to do some 'real work' on an iPad Pro, Apple's Keyboard Folio at $80 is a great way to do that. Offering two different angles for the third-gen iPad Pro and above, it's great at protecting that huge display as well for when it needs to go into a backpack.

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Air | $299 $199 at Amazon This is the next step from the keyboard folio that Apple offers. For $100 off, you get a trackpad, backlit keys, an extra USB-C port to charge or plug in an accessory, and an adjustable angle to make sure you can see that display properly.