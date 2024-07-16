12 Apple devices that just hit all-time low prices for Prime Day: MacBook Pro, iPad, and more

If you're shopping for a great deal on Amazon Prime Day, it can be quite difficult to work out just exactly what is good value, and what isn't. Unless you keep track of prices (like we do), or you're really plugged in to the ebbs and flows of Amazon's yearly discounts, it can be a bit daunting trying to work out what you should buy, and what you shouldn't.

The easiest way to make sure you get good value on Prime Day is to find deals reduced to their lowest-ever prices, and we've found plenty across the Apple range this year. There are all-time low prices on Apple's MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, the Mac mini, the iPad, Apple Watch, and of course, AirPods.

We've rounded them all up in one place to give you a definitive list of every new low price in the Amazon Prime Day Apple sales.

Prime Day all-time low Apple prices

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS | $399 $279 at Amazon The Series 9 has held a price of $299 for a long time but finally slipped to just $279 on the first day of Prime Day. It features Apple's latest S9 chip and plenty more besides. Price check: $399 at Best Buy | $399 at Apple

Apple Watch SE 2 GPS | $249 $169 at Amazon After once falling to $179, we hadn't seen the SE 2 below $189 since the holidays of 2023. Now it's dropped to an all-time low of $169. It's a budget smartwatch but still packed with features. Price check: $249 at Best Buy | $249 at Apple