12 Apple devices that just hit all-time low prices for Prime Day: MacBook Pro, iPad, and more
Don't get caught out!
If you're shopping for a great deal on Amazon Prime Day, it can be quite difficult to work out just exactly what is good value, and what isn't. Unless you keep track of prices (like we do), or you're really plugged in to the ebbs and flows of Amazon's yearly discounts, it can be a bit daunting trying to work out what you should buy, and what you shouldn't.
The easiest way to make sure you get good value on Prime Day is to find deals reduced to their lowest-ever prices, and we've found plenty across the Apple range this year. There are all-time low prices on Apple's MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, the Mac mini, the iPad, Apple Watch, and of course, AirPods.
We've rounded them all up in one place to give you a definitive list of every new low price in the Amazon Prime Day Apple sales.
Prime Day all-time low Apple prices
MacBook Air M2 13-inch| $999 $799 at Amazon
Previously we'd never seen a lower price on this MacBook than $829. Get Apple's portable and powerful M2 MacBook Air, now less than $800.
Price checker: $999 at Apple | $999 at Best Buy | $829 at B&H Photo
MacBook Air M3 15-inch| $1,299 $1,099 at Amazon
Previously never falling below $1,129, the M3 MacBook Air 15-inch feel to just $1,099 when Prime Day opened, and boasts Apple's brand new processor in a larger 15-inch chassis.
Price checker: $1,299 at Apple | $1,199 at Best Buy | $1,299 at B&H Photo
MacBook Pro M3 Pro 16-inch| $2,499 $1,919 at Amazon
The price of this MacBook had barely ever fallen below $2,100 prior to Prime Day, when it plunged to $1,919.
Price checker: $2,499 at Apple | $2,499 at Best Buy | $2,199 at B&H Photo
Mac mini M2 | $599 $479 at Amazon
We think this is the best-value Mac that money can buy, but only at its reduced price of $499, which we hope to see on Prime Day.
Price checker: $599 at Apple | $599 at Best Buy | $599 at B&H Photo
iPad 10th-gen | $349 $299 at Amazon
The iPad 10 was previously a steal at $321. Now, it has fallen to below $300 for the first time ever. Get the A14 Bionic chip and a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, a perfect starter iPad.
Price check: $349 at Best Buy | $329 at B&H Photo | $349 at Apple
iPad mini | $499 $379 at Amazon
The iPad mini has previously never fallen below its usual sale price of $399, now you can save another $20 on Apple's tiny tablet, perfect for using on the go.
Price check: $399 at Best Buy | $469 at B&H Photo | $499 at Apple
Apple Watch Ultra 2 | $799 $699 at Amazon
The Ultra 2 prices tend to fluctuate, but this $699 beats the previous best of $719 on a device that very rarely sees any significant discounts.
Price check: $799 at Best Buy | $799 at Apple
Apple Watch Series 9 GPS | $399 $279 at Amazon
The Series 9 has held a price of $299 for a long time but finally slipped to just $279 on the first day of Prime Day. It features Apple's latest S9 chip and plenty more besides.
Price check: $399 at Best Buy | $399 at Apple
Apple Watch SE 2 GPS | $249 $169 at Amazon
After once falling to $179, we hadn't seen the SE 2 below $189 since the holidays of 2023. Now it's dropped to an all-time low of $169. It's a budget smartwatch but still packed with features.
Price check: $249 at Best Buy | $249 at Apple
AirPods Pro 2 | $249 $169 at Amazon
One of the stormers of Prime Day, the AirPods Pro have fallen to $169 for the sales event, with previous lows of just $179. Get active noise cancellation from Apple's best wireless buds.
Price check: $229 at B&H Photo | $189 at Best Buy
AirPods Max | $549 $394 at Amazon
Another rare price drop brings a new low to AirPods Max for the first time in a long time, with prices almost never falling below $450 since their launch 3 years ago.
Price check: $529 at B&H Photo | $529 at Best Buy
AirPods 3 | $169 $119 at Amazon
Apple's AirPods 3 have historically never been less than $129, but Prime Day brings a new price of $119 for the best buds without noise cancelling you can buy from Apple.
Price check: $159 at B&H Photo | $169 at Best Buy
