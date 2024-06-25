Amazon Prime Day sale dates confirmed for July 16 and 17 — here’s what to expect from Apple

Amazon has confirmed that its annual Prime Day sale will take place July 16-17 next month, and we've already got our eye on the best Prime Day Apple deals the bonanza has to offer.

Amazon confirmed Tuesday that the "10th Prime Day event starts July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and runs through July 17." As always, there'll be a ton of deals and discounts on popular brands exclusive to subscribers of Amazon Prime. This year, Amazon says that there'll be new deals "as often as every five minutes" and that invite-only deals are back, too.

Hinting at some big savings, Amazon says we can expect to see 40% off Sony Wireless headphones and 30% off Peloton products. However, it's Apple's offerings that we've got our eye on.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 — What to expect from Apple

As mentioned, some great Amazon deals are already live on Apple's best MacBooks, best iPads, and some of its Apple Watch models. Tracking the deals both this year and in previous years, we expect to see big savings on all its major product categories, including Mac, Watch, iPad, and AirPods. iPhone is less certain, last year there were some great deals, however, the year before Amazon pulled all of its inventory from the site right before the deal started. Likewise, Apple TV 4K models and HomePods are usually very hard to find. We've already rounded up a ton of great savings already live, including some all-time low prices on very new hardware, such as Apple's M2 MacBook Air, down to just $849. Here's all of our live, up-to-the-minute coverage so far:

Get a free Amazon Prime trial

If you want to get in on the Amazon Prime Day action but don't want to commit to a Prime Day subscription, you could always grab yourself a 30-day free Amazon Prime Day trial which will last from now until well past the event date. Just don't forget to cancel it when you're done!

