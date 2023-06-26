Apple's Back to School promo with free gift cards and AirPods is live in two new countries

Apple has now launched its annual Back to School promotion in Canada and Mexico, giving students a chance to get their hands on Apple gear with freebies thrown in for good measure.

The new promotion runs through October 2 and is available to students at college or university, with different offers available depending on what product is bought. The free offerings also differ depending on the country that you happen to be in as well.

For example, while Canadians will get a free gift card worth up to $200 when they buy selected Macs, anyone doing so in Mexico will get a free pair of third-gen AirPods instead.

Freebies for all

The expansion of Apple's Back to School promotion was spotted by MacRumors and makes this a great time to buy if you must do it from Apple. You'll of course also benefit from Apple's educational discount, but there might be better deals to be had by checking out the Prime Day Apple deals instead. Keep that in mind when factoring in whether the free accessories or gift cards make buying from Apple worthwhile or not.

That being said, those who buy a new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, or iMac in Canada will get a free $200 gift card while iPad Pro, iPad Air, and Mac mini buyers will get a $150 gift card instead.

Buying in Mexico? You'll get a free pair of third-gen AirPods with any new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, or iMac. Choosing an iPad Pro or iPad Air will get you an Apple Pencil, while a new Mac mini gets you a free pair of second-gen AirPods instead. There are also upgrade options available if you're willing to pay a little to top up your freebie.