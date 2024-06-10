WWDC 2024 brings our first look at Severance Season 2

Severance is one of Apple TV Plus' biggest breakout hits, so it's perhaps not surprising to see our first look at Severance Season 2 debuting at the start of WWDC 2024.

Still, Apple's keynote started strong with a look at Adam Scott walking the halls of the Lumon offices once again.

The preview didn't give us much, since it was interspersed with a whole host of Apple's other original TV content, but given we've been waiting over two years it's good to finally get to see Mark Scout again.

Apple really wants you to know about Apple TV Plus

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple notes that its TV service has been voted as the highest-rated platform for original content three years running, pointing to the likes of Killers of the Flower Moon, Severance, Slow Horses, and more.

The company also showcased upcoming projects starring the likes of Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, Brad Pitt, George Clooney and more. No release dates were given, however.

We're covering the WWDC 2024 event as it happens. Follow WWDC 2024 LIVE here. Or check out our roundups for all the latest on the newly announced iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and Apple Intelligence.