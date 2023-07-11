Everything you can get for free on Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is known for big deals, low prices, and massive savings on thousands of products across Amazon's massive warehouse of products (that’s from the sales blurb, not me). But did you know that there are loads of free things you can get during Amazon’s massive sale? Not just great Apple-oriented Prime Day deals. Things that you don’t have to pay for? 0-dollar deals, as it were?

There’s free stuff all over the place on Amazon at the moment, from a free gift card money, to free subscriptions and other sick freebies. You’ll literally feel like a burglar as you rob Jeff Bezos blind. Don’t feel too bad, though, he’s got plenty more where that came from. Just make sure you’ve got an Amazon Prime account – and if you don’t, we’ll have that sorted here, too.

Amazon Prime Freebies

An extra $10 off or above at some of your favorite retailers You can get $10 for free when you buy $50 worth of gift cards. They do have to be one of the few selected in the Amazon Prime Day page, but even then you’ll stand to save loads of money. Just head over to the Amazon Prime Day gift card page to see what you can get a hold of.

A free £5 in Amazon gift card balance Ok, so there are a couple of hoops to jump through here, but it is literally a free fiver (£GBP) that you can use to pay for stuff over Prime Day. Just add anything over £40 into your gift card balance , and you’ll find that Jeff has arrived with a big white beard and red coat in the summer, and given you a very nice £5 without you even asking. If you’re already planning on spending over £40, this is a win-win, and you’ll literally lose nothing. This is a UK deal, however, sorry US folks. Not that a fiver would do you much good anyway, in the land of Ben Franklin. Although, if you are in the States, Amazon has you covered with that offer above.

A free 30-day Prime Account So you know how Amazon Prime usually would cost you money? It needn’t for a little while – you can get a free thirty-day trial so that you can have a try of all of Prime’s benefits. For the grand cost of absolutely nothing, you can try out Prime Video, Amazon’s premium streaming service, Prime next-day delivery for the speediest delivery this side of strapping a rocket to your parcel, and crucially, access to the Prime Day deals that we’ve been hyping for the last, oh I don’t know... month. It’s easy to get, too – just head over to the Amazon Prime sign-up page , and then get your free trial. Simple. Easily canceled too, so that you don’t accidentally get charged at the end of the 30 days.

4 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited What's better than a free month of something? 4 free months of something. This is a great Prime Day freebie, and nets you one of the biggest music streaming libraries for nothing – or at least nothing for a little while. Just hop over to the Amazon Music Unlimited page , and grab your free 4 months. Oh sorry, didn’t catch that… what do you get? Amazon Music Unlimited is the Big A’s answer to Spotify and Apple Music, and works seamlessly with Amazon’s smart home Alexa standard. It’s also got something that Spotify does not have – Hi-Res music streaming for no extra cost. It’s a great streaming service, and to get it for free for four months saves you in excess of $40.

3 free months of Audible So there’s already loads of stuff that you can get for free – but three months of Audible is one of the best. Fancy relaxing and listening to a an audiobook? You can do that, and have a listen to a free audio book every month. With an Audible subscription, you’re essentially given the Amazon Music Unlimited of audiobooks, so that you can listen to recorded versions of your favorite books in the car, on when you’re chilling. Or when you’re working. Or cooking. Anywhere, really – that’s kinda the whole point. Just sign up for an Audible account through Amazon and get those free months .

3 free months Kindle Unlimited There’s more? Yes, there’s more, and it's still excellent. This time you can get 3 months free of Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited – and you don’t even need a Kindle device to use it. With a subscription, you get access to the Kindle Unlimited e-book library, and you can put them on any device with the Kindle app. Of course, this will still be best for Kindle users, but even then its a solid one for everyone else. Just head over to the Kindle Unlimited signup page to get yourself sorted.

All of the free things

So there’s loads of free things that you can get a hold of over Prime Day. Fancy listening to some audiobooks? You can do that. Some music streaming? You’re all sorted. A bit of extra gift card credit? You’re good. Prime Day isn’t just about the big-money purchases, and some of this free stuff will get you excited without spending any money.

There are, of course, still loads of incredible deals to be looking at too. We’re tracking all the best Apple Prime Day deals at the moment, with some massive deals on the likes of the iPad mini and the AirPods Max. Prime Day is one of the best times to save money – and we’re doing everything we can to help you do just that.