Here are the 3 Black Friday Apple Watch accessories I'll be swiping for my new Apple Watch

Now that Black Friday is finally here, the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals are truly a phenomenal way to get in on Apple’s iconic wearables line. As I have spoken about extensively, I plan on picking up a new Apple Watch for my partner, and her watch of choice is the cheap and cheerful Apple Watch SE. To get the most out of it, I plan on kitting it out with some great little accessories.
However, there are some things worth considering when upgrading your Apple Watch. For someone like me who isn’t too caught up in aesthetics, I don’t mind covering up a pretty color if a protective case is doing its job. If you pick up a strap because it looks nice though, it's worth considering an accessory that will add to the overall look rather than detract. Considering both their aesthetic and efficiency, here are the 3 Black Friday Apple Watch accessory deals I plan on picking up this year.
I always worry when it comes to protective measures like screen protectors and cases that I’ll break them pretty quickly and be stuck with useless protection. This is what intrigued me about the Dirrelo 3 pack. Not only is it not a big deal if it breaks at only $8 but an average of 4.2 stars from over 2000 ratings on Amazon suggests it won't.
A watch strap can often be just as flashy as the watch itself, so there’s a benefit in having a few different styles. Both for the texture and color, it’s nice to have certain straps for certain purposes, and this $12.02 deal on a green textured strap is excellent. Being both flexible and durable, it will add to the Milanese Gold Loop that is coming with the Watch SE.
iMore's Editor-in-Chief, Gerald, has previously spoken very positively about ESR, and this is thanks to the company's excellent durability and creativity. The ESR 3-in-1 charger is an excellent choice for charging the Apple Watch and has the added benefit of adding to my own personal Apple ecosystem by charging pretty much everything else. It’s not only a great charger but a reminder to keep that battery topped up regularly. With this, the Apple Watch SE will never go dead.
