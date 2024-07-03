How to get the most out of Prime Day — four tips to help you save smart on Apple gear

Prime Day — Amazon’s annual savings event that reduces the price on literally tens of thousands of different products so that you can save money on your next big purchase. This year’s sale has already been confirmed for July 16-17, so there’s not long to go until we get to trawl through pages and pages of lowered prices so that we can find the best prices on devices that we want.

It is, after all, one of the best times of the year to save money on some of the most desirable Apple tech, from iPhones to iPads and everything in between. The issue at hand is the sheer size of the sale, and how it can seem daunting when you see thousands of Amazon listings, and you’re not sure what and how you can get the best savings out of the sale.

Worry not, we’ve seen countless Prime Day Apple sales, and we know how to get the very best out of every single one. Here are our tips and tricks so that you can maximize your savings this Prime Day.

Set a budget

Before you go into the sale, work out how much you want to spend on a particular device, and how much that amount can shift. Don’t overspend during the sale, and make sure that you have a good idea of what you actually want — as much as it can be fun to be dragged into some of the more random and surprise sales, make sure that the deals are good first.

Why do we say ‘set a budget’? Because prices fluctuate throughout the sale, you might find yourself spending more initially than you might have done if you were strict with the amount that you can spend on certain products. It also means that you can potentially buy more devices in the long run, as if you forgo one device because it’s over budget you can get other less expensive products that you’ve been looking for as well.

Use price-comparison widgets

One of the best ways to make sure that you’re paying as little as possible for the devices that you want the most in your pocket is to use a price comparison tool. Even over Prime Day, you’ll find that some products have had lower prices previously, and that you should perhaps wait a little before purchasing in case the prices drop that low again.

It might be as well that the price is lower elsewhere, so you can save even more money than you might at Amazon over Prime Day. This is more common than you think, and makes price comparison widgets well worth the download and install. Our favorites are CamelCamelCamel and Honey.

Sign up for price drop alerts

Want to know how we know about a price the moment it drops? We get emails from price drop alert sites that tell us when a price has dropped. A notification when the iPad that you’re looking for has just dropped to a price you’re willing to pay is your sign to head over to Amazon and nab yourself a monster deal.

You can even create a wishlist on Amazon itself, and set each one with a reminder to tell you when the prices drop. CamelCamelCamel offers the best 3rd party price drop notification service and the one that the iMore team uses.