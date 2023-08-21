Otterbox is the ’Case manufacturer of the year’ winner of the iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023

After collecting the votes of more than 1,000 iMore readers, we're today sharing the winners of the iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023. And the next winner is...

Case manufacturer of the year: Otterbox

Despite a myriad of popular household names, Otterbox was a runaway winner for our case manufacturer of the year awards. When you’re spending a pretty penny on your iPhone, you want the best protection possible. Otterbox cases come in all shapes and sizes but are defined by their rugged, chunky aesthetic and protection to Max. Otterbox will no doubt have cases for the iPhone 15 and is the name to look out for in September.

Honorable mentions:

Spigen | Speck

Nominees:

Otterbox | Spigen | Speck | CASETiFY | InCase | Nomad | Mous | Moshi | Caudabe | Pitaka | Waterfield Design

