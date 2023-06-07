Save money with Apple's 2023 Back to School promo now live

While all of the attention was on Apple's WWDC 2023 event earlier this week the company quietly launched its Back to School promotion, giving students a chance to get their hands on a free Apple gift card when making eligible purchases.

Those purchases include specific Macs and iPads with gift cards of up to $150 available depending on which computer students choose to buy. On top of that, Apple is also offering students the chance to save 20% on AppleCare+ plans — something well worth considering if you're going to be lugging a MacBook Air from one lesson to another all day long.

The new Back to School promotion runs through October 2, while students will also benefit from the usual small discount applied when making purchases via the educational Apple Store.

Gift cards galore

Apple gift cards can of course be used to fund various purchases via Apple and not just those made at the Apple Store. They can also be used to pay for apps and in-app purchases in the App Store. On top of that, Apple services like Apple One, Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and others can all be paid for using these gift cards.

As for the gift cards themselves, Apple will hand over a $150 card when students buy a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or iMac while the iPad Pro and iPad Air will get people a $100 gift card. The Mac mini buyers will also get a $100 gift card as well.

Anyone looking to learn more or take advantage of the Back to School deal from Apple can learn more, and place their orders, on the company's website.

This new offer also includes the newly-announced 15-inch MacBook Air, of course, a machine that could be the best Mac for students who want a big display, a long-lasting battery, and a thin and light machine.