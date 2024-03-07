Some iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad trade-in prices just changed — Your old iPhone might be worth more than it was yesterday

Hope you didn’t just trade your iPhone 14 Pro Max in yesterday — Apple just raised the amount you’d get for it today. This is amongst a number of different trade-in value rises (and drops, alas) that the firm has processed today.

The first few days of March saw the trade-in values for the Mac line change following the announcement of the M3 MacBook Air, and while these raises and drops aren’t as impressive as those seen on the likes of the Mac Studio, there are some to pay attention to.

Apple trade-in value changes

These are not significant changes to the amount you’ll get for your iPhone or Apple Watch, accounting for $10 here or there rather than the hundreds we saw with the Macs. The price changes are as follows:

There are some winners and losers here, with the biggest gains for the older devices on the list. That could be to tempt users of older devices to switch to something newer, with slightly higher trade-in values against more modern kit. The biggest losers are the likes of the Apple Watch Ultra and the iPad, interestingly.

Apple's trade-in program in is one of the best ways to make a saving if you’re shopping at the Apple Store, given that Apple doesn’t involve itself with any of the big sales in any meaningful way. It doesn't reduce the prices on the best iPhones for example, generally opting instead to give out gift cards.

Traded-in devices are recycled, where they are either stripped for parts and melted down or reconditioned for sale in Apple’s refurbished section.