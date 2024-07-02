Still got an iPhone X? Apple has just classed it as vintage, alongside the original HomePod and AirPods

If you own an iPhone X, an original HomePod, or AirPods, we’ve got bad news — Apple has added these products to its ‘vintage’ list, meaning if you’re holding onto them, it might be time to upgrade.

The company’s ‘vintage’ list notifies users that repairs will no longer be guaranteed at its Apple Stores. Devices are usually added to this list between five and seven years after Apple stopped distributing them for sale. For instance, the first-generation AirPods were made available in December 2016, the iPhone X in October 2017, and the original HomePod in February 2018. Therefore, these products are now eligible to be added to the vintage list.

Keep in mind though, that this doesn't mean these devices will suddenly stop working — it just means that it may now be harder for Apple to repair them. With Amazon Prime Day starting soon on July 16-17, this event could be a great opportunity to look into an upgrade if you own one of these three products.

Perfect timing for Amazon Prime Day

There are already a few Prime Day iPhone deals to take advantage of before Amazon’s event officially begins. If you’re still rocking an iPhone X and you’ve been happy with it, you may want to consider a renewed iPhone 14 Pro model . You’ll still benefit from a bunch of substantial upgrades, such as the camera, the Dynamic Island, and more.

For AirPods, the line has expanded into three: AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max, all of which are already discounted! Currently, the best Prime Day AirPods deal has the AirPods Pro 2 at $20 off at B&H Photo already, allowing you to take advantage of its great noise-cancellation feature. If you’re thinking about replacing your original HomePod, the second-generation model or the mini version are great replacements to consider. The HomePod mini comes in a variety of colors. Although the smart speaker isn’t currently on offer at Best Buy , we wouldn’t be surprised to see that change as we get closer to Prime Day and retailers start trying to compete with Amazon.

iPhone 14 Pro (Black, Renewed) | $1299 $841 at Amazon Make a saving of $458 by picking up a second-hand iPhone 14 Pro from Amazon's Prime Day sale. This is for the 512GB storage model, hence the higher asking price, so plenty of room for photos and videos and apps and games. It's unlocked too, so you're not tied to a specific carrier.

HomePod mini | $99 at Best Buy The HomePod mini is Apple’s super compact smart speaker that features great sound in a colorful design.

HomePod 2 | $299 at Best Buy The HomePod 2 is the larger HomePod, based more on Apple Music than being a voice assistant. Featuring fantastic bass and an array of five horn-loaded tweeters, you'll be able to blast out your favorite Taylor Swift album across your home with ease.