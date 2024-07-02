Still got an iPhone X? Apple has just classed it as vintage, alongside the original HomePod and AirPods
The first Face ID iPhone is no longer for sale.
If you own an iPhone X, an original HomePod, or AirPods, we’ve got bad news — Apple has added these products to its ‘vintage’ list, meaning if you’re holding onto them, it might be time to upgrade.
The company’s ‘vintage’ list notifies users that repairs will no longer be guaranteed at its Apple Stores. Devices are usually added to this list between five and seven years after Apple stopped distributing them for sale. For instance, the first-generation AirPods were made available in December 2016, the iPhone X in October 2017, and the original HomePod in February 2018. Therefore, these products are now eligible to be added to the vintage list.
Keep in mind though, that this doesn't mean these devices will suddenly stop working — it just means that it may now be harder for Apple to repair them. With Amazon Prime Day starting soon on July 16-17, this event could be a great opportunity to look into an upgrade if you own one of these three products.
Perfect timing for Amazon Prime Day
There are already a few Prime Day iPhone deals to take advantage of before Amazon’s event officially begins. If you’re still rocking an iPhone X and you’ve been happy with it, you may want to consider a renewed iPhone 14 Pro model. You’ll still benefit from a bunch of substantial upgrades, such as the camera, the Dynamic Island, and more.
For AirPods, the line has expanded into three: AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max, all of which are already discounted! Currently, the best Prime Day AirPods deal has the AirPods Pro 2 at $20 off at B&H Photo already, allowing you to take advantage of its great noise-cancellation feature. If you’re thinking about replacing your original HomePod, the second-generation model or the mini version are great replacements to consider. The HomePod mini comes in a variety of colors. Although the smart speaker isn’t currently on offer at Best Buy, we wouldn’t be surprised to see that change as we get closer to Prime Day and retailers start trying to compete with Amazon.
iPhone 14 Pro (Black, Renewed) | $1299 $841 at Amazon
Make a saving of $458 by picking up a second-hand iPhone 14 Pro from Amazon's Prime Day sale. This is for the 512GB storage model, hence the higher asking price, so plenty of room for photos and videos and apps and games. It's unlocked too, so you're not tied to a specific carrier.
AirPods Pro 2 | $249 $229 at B&H Photo
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 remain our favorite pair of AirPods, and this deal is tantalizingly close to their lowest price ever. We're hoping that Prime Day brings that price down even further.
Price check: $249 at Amazon | $189 at Best Buy
HomePod mini | $99 at Best Buy
The HomePod mini is Apple’s super compact smart speaker that features great sound in a colorful design.
HomePod 2 | $299 at Best Buy
The HomePod 2 is the larger HomePod, based more on Apple Music than being a voice assistant. Featuring fantastic bass and an array of five horn-loaded tweeters, you'll be able to blast out your favorite Taylor Swift album across your home with ease.
Daryl is iMore's Features Editor, overseeing long-form and in-depth articles and op-eds. Daryl loves using his experience as both a journalist and Apple fan to tell stories about Apple's products and its community, from the apps we use every day to the products that have been long forgotten in the Cupertino archives.
Previously Software & Downloads Writer at TechRadar, and Deputy Editor at StealthOptional, he's also written a book, 'The Making of Tomb Raider', which tells the story of the beginnings of Lara Croft and the series' early development. His second book, '50 Years of Boss Fights', came out in June 2024, and has a monthly newsletter called 'Springboard'. He's also written for many other publications including WIRED, MacFormat, Bloody Disgusting, VGC, GamesRadar, Nintendo Life, VRV Blog, The Loop Magazine, SUPER JUMP, Gizmodo, Film Stories, TopTenReviews, Miketendo64, and Daily Star.