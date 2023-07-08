What the iMore team is hoping to see for Amazon Prime Day 2023

It’s difficult to imagine a time when an event like Prime Day was non-existent, but since its debut in 2015, it’s been the go-to for some great deals for a lot of customers.

When it comes to Apple products, it’s a fantastic way to look for a good deal if you’ve been wanting a MacBook or iPad upgrade for example, and you’re not bothered about getting the latest and greatest.

But there have been those moments in the past when we’ve seen a great deal, and for whatever reason we didn’t pull the trigger. Or we’ve been waiting for that killer deal, and it’s never arrived.

With this in mind, we’ve asked ourselves what we’d like to see for Prime Day 2023, and why.

John-Anthony Disotto — How-To Editor

I lost my luggage a couple of months ago when flying back from Berlin and I’ve been patiently waiting for Prime Day to purchase enough AirTags for all of my personal belongings. I want an AirTag for my bag, my wallet, and even my dog.

AirTags are the kind of product that will get a great discount on Prime Day and while they may not be the most exciting purchase I’m looking forward to feeling on top of all my belongings watching down on them like Orwell’s Big Brother.

Sonos Era 300

Tammy Rogers — Staff Writer

I was lucky enough to review Sonos’s latest speaker – and I rated it far higher than Apple’s own HomePod 2. It may be more expensive than the Apple option, but my goodness does it ever sound good. It would be nice to have Siri on board, and perhaps Sonos’ own voice assistant could be improved, but it looks great, sounds incredible, and is worth every cent of its $449 price tag.

But that’s still $449.

Now, I already have a Sonos Era 300. The trouble is that now I want two. I want to experience the improved Spatial Audio, the physical stereo that two speakers would be able to pump out. I want to experience everything the new speakers have to offer, and to do that, I’ll need two. If Amazon were to jack the price down over Prime Day, I might just be able to do it – and discover, perhaps, true wireless audio bliss. Maybe.

2023's Pride Edition Sport Band

Karen Freeman — Contributor

I rarely buy Apple’s own Apple Watch bands, since they are much more expensive than similar-looking third-party bands. However, Apple actually does make some of the best Apple Watch bands . While I do own and enjoy quite a few non-Apple bands, there’s no denying that if you’re in the market for a sporty band, Apple’s fluoroelastomer Sport Band is the best. It has a weighty, high-quality feel to it that the cheaper bands lack.

And it doesn’t get greasy or degrade over time like some of the others do. The pin-and-tuck closing mechanism is second to none, with no annoying tail sticking out. My wrist is on the smaller side, so the wide range of sizes lets me adjust the Apple Watch Sport Band comfortably. I’ve actually had to poke extra holes in some of the other bands I own since they don’t fit me without flopping around otherwise.

I own the Rainbow Pride Band from a few years ago, but I love this year’s Pride Edition Sport Band and wouldn’t mind adding it to my collection if I can pick it up inexpensively on Prime Day. The band itself is a neutral off-white, so it goes with pretty much everything. The colorful sprinkles all over the band are whimsical and fun. Not only are the standard Pride flag rainbow colors represented, but also black and brown for Black and Latinx communities plus light blue, pink, and white to represent transgender and nonbinary people.

AirPods Pro 2

Daryl Baxter — Features Editor

I twice made the mistake of missing out on a deal with Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 - one was Black Friday in 2022, and the other was when I was in New York with my wife for vacation. Since then, the battery on my AirPods Pro 1 case is already running out of charge after a couple of days since they were replaced back in October 2022, and now I’m looking for a deal for its successor.

These are the first things I pick up when I leave the house - before I grab my bag with my MacBook Pro in, and even my house keys. I need to be able to have a podcast or an album ready to listen to, otherwise, I don’t feel like the day has properly begun.

So once July 11 hits, I’ll be fishing for a good deal on these new ones, and to see if its new noise cancellation is as good as I’ve been told.

13-inch M2 MacBook Air

Stephen Warwick — News Editor

The M2 MacBook Air line is the one I recommended to almost anyone looking to get a Mac these days. Unless you’re a video or 3D graphics professional, the standard M2 chipset will be more than enough power for your needs, and its portability is unparalleled across Apple’s lineup.

With the newly-released 15-inch M2 MacBook Air now on shelves, I’d like to think the still-excellent but-year-old 13-inch M2 MacBook Air will see some deeper savings than have appeared as yet during Prime Day. It’s still an excellent machine — performance matches the 15-inch model. But its portability in some instances makes it the better choice overall.

We’ve seen the likes of B&H Photo drop the price of this model prior to Prime Day — so if Amazon itself can’t deliver the goods, perhaps its precedent-setting competitors can fill the gap instead.

