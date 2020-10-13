Amazon Prime Day may be an exclusive event for Prime members, but that doesn't mean that every deal is only available to those who have paid for Prime.
A number of Apple's own genuine iPhone cases are on sale for Prime Day, but the best part is that they aren't a Prime Day exclusive deal. This means that anyone, whether you have access to Prime Day or not, can take advantage of deals of more than 30% off Apple's own iPhone cases.
The deals range across device and case type, with different savings for Apple's silicone cases, leather cases, and clear cases. Here are some of the best deals we've found so far:
Leather is classic
Apple Leather cases for iPhone 11 Pro
Apple's most luxurious case for the iPhone
Apple's leather case for the iPhone has always been the most luxurious case you get for the phone from the company, and now you can get up to 30% off certain colors for the iPhone 11 Pro.
Silicone for Silicon
Apple Silicone cases for iPhone 11 Pro Max
Get a Max discount on a silicone case
Apple's silicone case is the go-to case for most, and today you can grab more than 10% off Apple's most popular iPhone case.
I can see clear now
Apple Clear case for iPhone 11 Pro
Get an insane deal on Apple's clear case
Apple recently brought back the clear case so you can show off your sweet new iPhone's color, and now Amazon has them for more than 35% off for the iPhone 11 Pro.
If you have been waiting to grab a genuine Apple case for your iPhone and have been holding off because of the price, now is the time to grab it before they are gone. Which, since everyone has access, will probably not take too long.
