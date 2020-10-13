Amazon Prime Day may be an exclusive event for Prime members, but that doesn't mean that every deal is only available to those who have paid for Prime.

A number of Apple's own genuine iPhone cases are on sale for Prime Day, but the best part is that they aren't a Prime Day exclusive deal. This means that anyone, whether you have access to Prime Day or not, can take advantage of deals of more than 30% off Apple's own iPhone cases.

The deals range across device and case type, with different savings for Apple's silicone cases, leather cases, and clear cases. Here are some of the best deals we've found so far: