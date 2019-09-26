Apple's brand new iPad is available to buy in-store and online right now! The new iPad features at 10.2-inch display, and support for Apple's Smart Keyboard. The prices start at $329 for the 32GB model and it's available in Space Grey, Silver and Gold.

Currently, Apple says that iPad are shipping in 3-5 business days, however this will obviously change quite quickly as orders start to pile in.

Features also include support for the Apple Pencil (1st gen.), as well as augmented reality, a 10 hour battery life, the A10 bionic chip, Apple's brand new iPad OS 13. You'll also be able to use Apple Arcade, with over 100 exciting games and support for the Xbox Wireless Controller with Bluetooth, PlayStation DualShock 4 controller, or MFi game controller!

Remember too, that if you buy Apple's new iPad, you'll also get a year's free subscription to Apple TV+, Apple's brand new streaming service.

