With all the great new music released in the past few weeks and coming out soon, summer 2020 playlists are turning out stellar. You'll just need a dependable pair of headphones to listen with, and thanks to Apple's latest sale on Beats headphones, you can score a pair for as low as $129.99 today. There are a few different models on sale with prices discounted by up to $70, including the Beats Solo Pro, the Powerbeats, and Powerbeats Pro, and you'll even score free shipping with the purchase.

There are three models of Beats headphones on sale today, including over-ear headphones, wireless earphones, and in-ear Bluetooth earphones. If you're on the hunt for the most affordable, the Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earphones are now down to $129.95, saving you $20 off their usual cost. These Bluetooth earbuds have a wire attaching the two ear pieces as well as integrated earhooks to help keep them in place while you're exercising.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for completely wireless earbuds, the Powerbeats Pro are currently discounted by $50 in multiple colors, bringing the price down to $199.95. These earbuds last for up to nine hours on a single charge and come with a charging case to allow for over 24 hours of listening time in total.

The Beats Solo Pro over-ear headphones offer the largest discount today at $70 off. Down to $229.95, you'll be scoring the best price yet on this stellar pair of noise-cancelling wireless headphones.

If you'd rather shop at Amazon, you can find these same deals there as well on the Beats Solo Pro, Powerbeats Earphones, and the Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones. Then again, if none of these options seem right for you, there are even more savings on Beats headphones to be found in this guide to the best Beats headphones deals of June 2020.