Amazon Prime Day is a behemoth of a shopping day every year now, even giving Black Friday a run for its money. Customers can find savings normally unseen throughout the rest of the year on their favorite products across any category you can think of.
However, being that it IS "Prime Day," is one of the biggest shopping events of the year only accessible for paying members of Amazon Prime?
An exclusive event
As stated by Amazon itself, Prime Day is in fact an annual event exclusively for Prime members. This year's Prime Day occurs starting today, October 13, and runs through tomorrow, October 14.
Prime Day is an annual deal event just for Prime members on Oct. 13-14, delivering incredible savings on products from small businesses & top brands. Beat the holiday hustle & shop for everyone on your gift list during Prime Day!
How do I get access?
If you are currently not an Amazon Prime member, the great thing is that you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and get access to Prime Day for free! If you want to keep Amazon Prime after the 30 days, you can pay either $12.99 per month or $119 per year.
In addition to Prime Day, Amazon Prime gives you access to Amazon Prime Video, ad-free music streaming, unlimited photo storage, and unlimited reading.
A prime time to sign up
If you have been sitting on the fence about Amazon Prime, today might be the best day out of the entire year to try it out. Not only will you have 30 days to try out all of its benefits, but you'll have access to one of the best deal events of the entire year. Not a bad way to knock out some holiday shopping early!
