The Instant Pot has been a kitchen phenomenon in recent years, and the brand continues to expand its product line. Now, instead of just pressure cookers, you have other products, like multi-cookers, sous vide, blenders, coffee makers, and now air fryers. That's right, Instant Pot has combined its popular Instant Pot Duo with an air fryer lid, bringing you the Instant Pot Duo Crisp. And right now, you can get it for only $120 for Prime Day, bringing it down quite a bit from the normal $180 price tag.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp lets you pressure cook your food as normal, but you also get the added benefit of an air fryer with the specialized lid.

The Instant Pot is one of my favorite kitchen appliances in recent years. In fact, it is one of the reasons I started to love cooking in general — so if you're a newbie at cooking, an Instant Pot could be great for you!

With the Instant Pot Duo Crisp, it's one of the best offerings from Instant Pot yet, and you can get it at a great price right now. The Duo Crisp does basically everything that the highly-popular Duo model does, including: pressure cook, slow cook, sear, sauté, and steam, but also adds sous vide, air fry, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate. That's 11 functionalities in one appliance, so you can reduce kitchen clutter by replacing other tools with the Duo Crisp.

The thing that sets the Duo Crisp apart from other Instant Pots is the specialized lid, which acts as the air fryer part of the appliance. So you could pressure cook your food first, and then give it that crispy touch by using the air fryer lid. The Duo Crisp includes an air fryer basket, along with dehydrating and broiling trays, so you can make sure that your food is full of flavor, no matter which method you choose.

I absolutely love my Instant Pot and have always wanted to get an air fryer. With the Duo Crisp, you can have your cake and eat it too! It's a fantastic appliance, and even more so when you can grab it for this super low price on Prime Day. So if you haven't yet hopped on the Instant Pot train, and also want an air fryer too, make sure to pick up the Instant Pot Duo Crisp right now.