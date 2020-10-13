Alongside a killer deal on the Arlo Pro 3 two-camera system , Arlo has another Prime Day sale that makes the recently introduced and affordable Essential Spotlight Camera even more affordable. While cheaper, Arlo's Essential Spotlight Camera is still every bit as premium as other Arlo cameras. Plus, it doesn't require a hub to get it connected.

The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera may be more affordable, but it is every bit as premium as other Arlo cameras. This wireless camera sports 1080p video, siren, hub-free Wi-Fi connectivity, six-month battery life, and color night vision with an integrated spotlight.

I have been testing out the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera in my home for the past couple of weeks, and I can say without a doubt that this is the Arlo camera that I would recommend to most. Even at the regular price of $130, this camera is an excellent value. It comes with features like 1080p high definition resolution video, two-way audio, and smart app connectivity. Of course, the Essential Spotlight Camera also includes an integrated LED light, which takes things to the next level with color night vision in addition to the traditional black and white infrared view.

Another remarkable feature in Arlo's camera is an onboard siren that can be activated manually via the Arlo app, or when motion is detected. As you would expect, the Essential Camera is weather-resistant and completely wireless, using a direct Wi-Fi connection without requiring a separate Arlo Base Station like other cameras in Arlo's line. Included with the camera is a three-month trial to the Arlo Smart subscription service, which adds in cloud recording, and A.I. image for smart notifications.

Even though it doesn't require a Base Station, if you already have an Arlo system in your home, the camera can integrate right along with your other cameras. Plus, a recent update has brought over support for Apple's HomeKit in addition to Alexa and Google Home support. While I don't want to spoil the full hands-on review, which is coming soon, this Arlo camera is worth it if you want a reliable camera with excellent image quality and easy setup.