The Aukey Focus iPhone Fast Charger is normally $20.99, but it is 20% off for Prime Day, bringing the price down to a cool $16.79. It's definitely one of the best Prime Day iPhone deals that we've seen.

If you got an iPhone 12 , then you may have noticed that Apple didn't give you a charging brick with your shiny new phone. This isn't by mistake — it decided to stop shipping new charging bricks with new devices in an effort to be more "green," but of course, you get a USB-C-to-Lightning cable in the box. For those who upgraded from an older model or have just been using older standard USB power adapters, you may be wondering how you're supposed to charge your device with the updated cable. You'll actually need a charger that has a USB-C port, and Aukey's Focus iPhone Fast Charger is one of the best iPhone 12 chargers you can buy, especially on Prime Day.

This small and compact charger gives you one USB-C port for fast charging your iPhone 12, and there's a standard USB-A port for everything else.

Many brands make mobile power accessories, and Aukey is a good one to depend on. Its products are fairly reliable, last a long time, and are relatively affordable, especially around Prime Day. The Aukey Focus iPhone Fast Charger is a great one to consider because it has 30W output for your iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Nintendo Switch, and so much more.

With Aukey's Dynamic Detect technology, the charger allows power to be directed to a single port rather than splitting it across multiple ports. So if you have your iPhone plugged into the USB-C port, it will get the full 30W output for charging, so it should get at least 50% in about 30 minutes. If you use both the USB-C and USB-A ports simultaneously, the charger will detect that and deliver 18W output for both.

If you're planning to travel, this is a great charger to take with you. It's slim and lightweight, and the plug folds down so you can stow it away easily in your bag. Worried about power surges? Aukey has built-in safeguards that will protect your devices from excessive current overheating and overcharging, so you have peace of mind.

We've used Aukey products before, and it's a good brand that we definitely recommend. If you need a lightweight charger with fast charging capabilities for your iPhone 12 or iPad, then this is a great one to pick up, especially when it's on sale for Prime Day. For more savings, check out our other Prime Day deals!