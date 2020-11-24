The Aukey Omnia 2-port USB-C wall charger drops to a measly $25 on Amazon when you clip the 20% off on-page coupon then use the code O3GKQA5K during checkout. The two discounts stack, bringing the total all the way down from its regular $38 price. This price matches a low the wall charger dropped to once before, but that deal was months ago and very brief. Grab this one now while you can and replace those slow default chargers you're still using.

Stacked Discounts Aukey Omnia 2-port 65W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 fast charger Use code and clip on-page coupon. The charger has one USB-C port and one USB-A port. It supports Power Delivery 3.0 with a 65W power output, which makes it great even for laptops, tablets, and such. Has built-in safeguards to protect your stuff. $25.00 $38.00 $13 off See at Amazon With coupon: O3GKQA5K

The Omnia has both a USB-A port and a USB-C port with Power Delivery 3.0. If you want to maximize the USB-C port, use it by itself. It's capable of 65W power output that way. When both ports are used simultaneously, you'll get 45W power output. Either way, you aren't really going to notice much of a difference and you'll still get plenty of juice for all your favorite devices. Dynamic Detect is the feature that can determine what's plugged in and how you're using the charger.

The charger is powered by a GaN chip, or gallium nitride, which helps keep the charger more compact, lightweight, and still capable of high-powered charging. It's hardly much bigger than the charger you probably got with your phone but it's definitely capable of a lot more.

Use the Omnia with a variety of devices. It's powerful enough to charge laptops like a MacBook Pro, but it can also be used with other USB-powered devices. Charge your smartphone or your tablet. And do it fast. The built-in safeguards can protect the charger and your electronics from things like short circuiting, overheating, overcharging, and more.

As the Black Friday deals grow more and more with each passing day, we're highlighting the best ones we can find. Be sure to check out our hub for other ways to save.