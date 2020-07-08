Powering up all your devices could be a lot faster with the appropriate charger. Thankfully, Aukey has a few options on sale today that can help you go from 0% to 100% quickly with prices starting at just $8.

Power up Aukey 27W USB-C Charger with Power Delivery 3.0 This charger delivers a fast charge to iPhones and Android phones as well as other Power Delivery-compatible devices like the Nintendo Switch. The foldable plug and compact design let you toss this in your backpack easily. Use the below coupon. $7.98 $18.99 $11 off See at Amazon With coupon: 5W6AOLV7

The most affordable option on sale is the Aukey 27W USB-C PD charger. It's down to $18.99 and falls to just $7.98 when you apply coupon 5W6AOLV7 during checkout which is a further 58% off. This super-compact charger is equipped with Power Delivery 3.0 meaning it can fast-charge compatible phones. It's also powerful enough to charge tablets and even the Nintendo Switch so it's a versatile pick.

If you need something a little more powerful, Aukey's 60W GaN USB-C wall charger is for you. It drops to just $16.74 when you enter code M9HKDONI during checkout. That's a discount of over 40%.

More power to ya Aukey 60W GaN Power Delivery 3.0 USB-C Wall Charger This compact 60W GaN USB-C wall charger with Power Delivery 3.0 is suitable to power up laptops like the MacBook Pro, your smartphone, and even devices like the Nintendo Switch console. Enter the below code to save. $16.74 $28.66 $12 off See at Amazon With coupon: M9HKDONI

It offers a 60W charge to make sure you can power up quickly and efficiently whether you're charging a laptop like the MacBook Pro, your smartphone, or tablet. It's built using GaN power tech for high-speed, high-efficiency charging. Devices that support Power Delivery will charge the fastest, at up to 60W, and it's a lot smaller and lighter than standard chargers too. It even features a foldable plug so you can pack it away and not worry about being poked the next time you reach into your bag.

Aukey also built this wall charger with built-in safeguards to protect your devices from excessive current, overcharging, and overheating. There's also a 2-port version at $15 off as well as a USB-A and USB-C model on sale with a 50% discount, though the latter lacks GaN.

No charging cables are included with your charger purchase, so you'll want to make sure to add something like this AmazonBasics USB-C to USB-C cable to your order if you don't own one already, or a USB-C to Lightning cable. You could also pick a cable out using this guide to the best USB-C cables of 2020.

Shipping at Amazon is free on orders totaling $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum, along with access to the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.