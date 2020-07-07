There are some things everyone should have around, and a good car charger is one of them. Between using Waze, streaming music, and researching the best places to stop for food, it can be easy to deplete your phone's battery while you're on the road. Luckily, Amazon has this Aukey 30W USB-C PD Car Charger on sale today for just $8.99 when you use promo code LCHCJL5A during checkout. That saves you 40% off the typical cost. Today's deal is the best price we've ever seen on this charger, too, though it likely won't last for very long.

This charger is equipped with two USB ports, one USB-C and one USB-A. Thanks to the Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology and an overall 30W output, your devices will be charged as quickly and efficiently as possible. There are built-in safeguards to protect against overheating and overcharging, too, and you can use both ports at once with no drop in charging speed. Aukey also includes a 24-month warranty with this car charger's purchase so you can receive a replacement if you encounter issues with it during that time.

Having a car charger in your vehicle is one of the most important accessories you can bring on your trip, but there are a few others you won't want to forget either. A car phone mount is at the top of the list, and this $21 Bluetooth adapter is up there too if your vehicle doesn't offer Bluetooth functionality already.

Shipping at Amazon is free on orders totaling $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime account. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum. You'll also gain access to benefits such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.