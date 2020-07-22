B&H has kicked off Back-to-School season with a huge Apple shopping event that offers savings on a whole host of Apple devices including the very latest MacBook Pro models, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch Series 5, and much more. Discounts run as high as $500 so now's definitely time to get your kids equipped for the next school year or upgrade your own aging tech.

A standout deal in the sale is a discount of up to $300 on 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro models, applying to 512GB and 1TB configurations. Now powered by 9th-gen Intel processors, the biggest changes in this new MacBook Pro are to the display and the keyboard.

The display is now up to 16 inches in size, replacing the 15-inch model in the lineup, without the machine itself getting much bigger or heavier. It's 500 nits of P3 color at 3072-by-1920 pixels, resulting in 226 ppi. The keyboard is all-new, ditching the previous three generations of butterfly switches for an updated scissor-switch mechanism. There's a millimeter of key travel and slightly larger gaps between the keys for easier typing, plus the return of a dedicated escape key and the inverted-T arrow keys.

The 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro and Macbook Air models are also discounted in the sale with as much as $150 off their regular prices. Considering how new thee machines are, these are some stellar savings and some of the best Back-to-School laptop deals you're going to find anywhere right now.

If you're in the market for an iPad, you have a ton of options in the B&H sale including discounts of $350 and up on previous-generation iPad Pro models and even bundles that throw in true wireless earbuds worth $249 at no extra cost. You could instead bundle the 2018 iPad Pro with the Apple Magic Keyboard and AppleCare+ coverage and save as much as $400 if you prefer.

Other notable deals include a near-$40 discount on AirPods Pro with AppleCare+, $20 off Apple Watch Series 5, and even big savings on the new Mac Pro. For your other Back-to-School needs, check out our list of the deals on backpacks, pencils, tech, and more.

Remember these deals are limited in both supply and time. Shipping is free. Certain states can also benefit from tax-free shopping at B&H. If that doesn't apply to you, it's probably worth doing your shopping with B&H's Payboo credit card that gives you the tax back in instant savings on whatever you buy.