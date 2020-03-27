Newegg has the WD My Book 10TB external hard drive down to $159.99 with the code EMCDEFN35. This deal matches another one we saw a little over a month ago. The price for the hard drive has sold for around $200 since then, and most retailers like Best Buy are still selling it for around that price.

If you're going to invest in a 10TB hard drive, even though it's super inexpensive today, you really want to think about using it as a backup. If you don't already have a backup, that's even more important. You never know what's going to happen to your computer. Freak accidents, lightning storms, any number of things could occur. Just have a backup so you won't feel so lost when something bad goes down. The WD My Book makes this easy by providing WD Backup software and allowing you to program it to backup your system automatically. It is also compatible with Apple's Time Machine so you can backup your Mac.

With all your stuff backed up to this drive, you might wonder if it's safe. Well, it is because the My Book also has password protection and 256-bit AES hardware encryption. Ain't no one getting in there that doesn't belong.

The hard drive uses a USB 3.0 interface. This makes it easy to connect to most devices. It also allows for data transfer speeds up to 5 Gbps. Plus, the connection is backwards compatible with USB 2.0, although it definitely won't be as fast that way.

The drive is compatible with Windows and Mac computers. It comes with a three-year warranty from WD.

