Late last year, Apple surprised us with the launch of the Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones. The noise-cancelling on-ear cans retail for $300 and haven't dropped from that price very often with the previous best price being $230. However, right now, you can snag them at a $100 discount via Amazon in a few different colorways. At $199.95, this is the lowest we've seen them go since their release and one of the best Beats deals around, though the price could jump back up at a moment's notice.

The deal is also available at Best Buy and Target so you can take your pick. Color options on sale include dark blue, light blue, and red. Target RedCard will save an extra 5% on the purchase, so that could end up being the best option if you're already a cardholder.

New low price Beats Solo Pro Turn on ANC to block out external noise or switch to transparency mode to stay aware of your surroundings. Enjoy exceptional audio quality, up to 22 hours of playtime, and fast charge via the built-in Lightning port. All colors are discounted. $199.95 $299.95 $100 off See at Amazon

The Beats Solo Pro seperate themselves from the Beats Solo 3 with the addition of Active Noise Cancellation as well as an updated design. They also have Transparency mode, similar to AirPods Pro, so you can choose to block out external noise or remain aware of your surroundings. Their battery lasts for 22 hours with ANC or Transparency mode enabled, or up to 40 hours with those fancy modes turned off. Once the battery runs flat, you can juice them up quickly via Lightning and gain three hours of playback from just 10 minutes of charging.

You can pair your Beats Solo Pro easily to your Apple devices just like you would with AirPods or Powerbeats Pro earbuds thanks to the included H1 wireless chip. You'll also be able to use hands-free "Hey Siri" voice commands. Despite being tightly integrated with Apple devices, the Beats Solo Pro work with non-Apple gear over Bluetooth as normal. You can also buy a Lightning to 3.5mm cable if you want to plug them into a device that still has that connector.

Take a look at our in-depth Beats Solo Pro review for everything you need to know about these headphones. We bestowed our Recommended award upon the new Beats cans and praised their audio balance, build-quality, and H1 chip. If you are after some true wireless earbuds for working out, the Powerbeats Pro are for you.