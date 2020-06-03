We've saw a few deals that feature the Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones around the holidays last year, and there have been a couple since then. Verizon is giving you one more chance to score a pair at a $150 discount, dropping the Defiant Red-Black colorway down to just $199.99. The deal is limited in time, though, and may sell out soon.

Sounds like a deal Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones The Studio3 headphones feature 22 hours of battery life, dual-mode adaptive noise canceling, on-ear controls, and support for taking calls or using Siri. The Black/Red colorway from the Decade collection is down to this low price while supplies last. $199.99 $349.99 $150 off See at Verizon

The Beats Studio³ are over-ear headphones that feature 22 hours of battery life, dual-mode adaptive noise-cancelling, on-ear controls and support for taking calls or using Siri when connected to an iOS device. They also have a fast charging feature that gives them 3 hours of playtime from just 10 minutes of power. Our review gave them 4 stars, praising their easy connectivity and lengthy battery life. The headphones come with a RemoteTalk cable, a USB charging cable, and a hard shell carrying case that the headphones fold neatly into when not in use.

At $200, they are much nearer the usual going rate of the Solo³ headphones which do not feature noise-cancelling tech, and $100 less than the usual cost of the newer Solo Pro on-ear headphones that do have noise-cancellation (though those are $50 off right now, too).

If you're not sold on the Beats Studio³ cans, check out our list of the best wireless noise-cancelling headphones for some other choice picks with varying features and price points.