We've saw a few deals that feature the Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones around the holidays last year, and there have been a couple since then. Verizon is giving you one more chance to score a pair at a $150 discount, dropping the Defiant Red-Black colorway down to just $199.99. The deal is limited in time, though, and may sell out soon.
Sounds like a deal
Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
The Studio3 headphones feature 22 hours of battery life, dual-mode adaptive noise canceling, on-ear controls, and support for taking calls or using Siri. The Black/Red colorway from the Decade collection is down to this low price while supplies last.
$199.99
$349.99 $150 off
The Beats Studio³ are over-ear headphones that feature 22 hours of battery life, dual-mode adaptive noise-cancelling, on-ear controls and support for taking calls or using Siri when connected to an iOS device. They also have a fast charging feature that gives them 3 hours of playtime from just 10 minutes of power. Our review gave them 4 stars, praising their easy connectivity and lengthy battery life. The headphones come with a RemoteTalk cable, a USB charging cable, and a hard shell carrying case that the headphones fold neatly into when not in use.
At $200, they are much nearer the usual going rate of the Solo³ headphones which do not feature noise-cancelling tech, and $100 less than the usual cost of the newer Solo Pro on-ear headphones that do have noise-cancellation (though those are $50 off right now, too).
If you're not sold on the Beats Studio³ cans, check out our list of the best wireless noise-cancelling headphones for some other choice picks with varying features and price points.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple is reopening the last five Italian Apple Stores tomorrow
Italy has been one of the worst-hit regions in terms of coronavirus but Apple is reopening the last five of its stores in the country as of tomorrow.
New report claims the next iPad Air will switch to USB-C just like iPad Pro
Could the next iPad Air be the second iPad to move away from Lightning? One report thinks so.
You can own a former Apple CEO's California home for just $37.5 million
Former Apple CEO Mike Markkula might not be as infamous as Steve Jobs but he still managed to rack up enough cash to pick up a pretty swanky home in California. And it could be yours for a snip at just $37.5 million.
Use a lightning cable to charge up your PowerBeats Pro
Using a lightning cable, you can power up your PowerBeats Pro earphones and get back to your adventures and activities.