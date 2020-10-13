The Prime Day deals are rolling, and there's no time like the present to pick up a robot vacuum. Most of these vacuums are marked down by $100 or more for Prime Day.
Our pick: iRobot Roomba 692 Robot VacuumStaff Pick
iRobot Roomba is the most recognizable name in the robot vacuum industry for good reason. Control this robovac with the app on your phone or even your voice. Snag this well-priced model right now.
Step up: iRobot Roomba 981 Robot Vacuum
This powerful vacuum sucks deep into your carpet for a more effective clean. It's ideal for homes with pets, as it's designed not to get tangled in pet hair.
Top of the line: iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum
This premium robovac actually empties itself! It's also great for pet owners and anyone with allergies, as it will trap allergens as it vacuums. It has digital smart mapping and responds to your voice or the app. Right now it's $200 off.
Home security camera: Trifo Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner
You read that right, this robovac has a built-in security camera that records video and will alert you of a possible home intruder! It has strong suction, 120-min run time, works on hard floors and carpet, and works for pet hair.
Laser mapping: 360 S5 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
This handy robot vacuum uses laser mapping technology to intelligently build a map of your home. You can set it to vacuum only selected rooms, plus you can set up no-go areas you don't want to be disturbed.
Lightning deal: eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX, Robot Vacuum Cleaner
This pricing won't last the day, so don't wait. The super-thin and quiet robot vacuum is less intrusive than some. It's self-charging and includes boundary strips. It cleans anything from hard floors to medium-pile carpets.
Trusted name: BISSELL EV675 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Bissell is a trusted name in the vacuum cleaner industry. This robot vacuum cleaner is great for pet hair and has a self-charging dock. You can schedule cleanings to run while you're away or asleep.
Mop, too: Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop
This one has a water tank so it can actually mop your floors as well as vacuum them. It's also got LiDAR navigation, multi-floor mapping, no-go zones, and selective room cleaning.
Bargain-priced: Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner
This well-priced vacuum self-charges, works on hard floors and carpet up to medium pile, and has a filter to prevent it from getting clogged with pet hair. Schedule and customize your cleaning time with the remote control.
Which should you get?
Right now, I'd go for the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum; it sits at a great intersection of features and price. You can schedule it to clean your house with the iRobot app on your smartphone or with your voice assistant. The three-stage cleaning system, edge-sweeping brush, and dual multi-surface brushes get into every nook and cranny. Advanced sensors and Cliff Detect let it get in and around furniture and avoid falling down stairs. After 90 minutes, the robovac will automatically head back to its dock for a recharge (good robot!)
I'd never thought about how useful it would be to have a roving robot security guard in your home, but how cool is the Trifo Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner. While it cleans in all the ways you expect a robovac to, it's keeping an electronic eye out for anything or anyone that shouldn't be in your home and will let you know.
If you're looking for regular vacuums and other Prime Day kitchen and home deals, or Prime Day deals in general, we've got you covered! Happy shopping.
