The Prime Day deals are rolling, and there's no time like the present to pick up a robot vacuum. Most of these vacuums are marked down by $100 or more for Prime Day.

Which should you get?

Right now, I'd go for the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum; it sits at a great intersection of features and price. You can schedule it to clean your house with the iRobot app on your smartphone or with your voice assistant. The three-stage cleaning system, edge-sweeping brush, and dual multi-surface brushes get into every nook and cranny. Advanced sensors and Cliff Detect let it get in and around furniture and avoid falling down stairs. After 90 minutes, the robovac will automatically head back to its dock for a recharge (good robot!)

I'd never thought about how useful it would be to have a roving robot security guard in your home, but how cool is the Trifo Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner. While it cleans in all the ways you expect a robovac to, it's keeping an electronic eye out for anything or anyone that shouldn't be in your home and will let you know.

