Prime Day is still alive and kicking, and Amazon continues to offer some crazy deals on a smart home essential — video doorbells. Video doorbells are the best way to keep an eye on your precious packages and are pretty good for screening for unwelcome guests. The best Prime Day deals this year include savings on some of the most popular options, including Ring and Arlo, with most running less than $100. Here are our faves.
When it comes to video doorbells, Ring is the first name that often comes to mind, and for a good reason. Ring's doorbells are fast, reliable, and feature superb 1080 image quality. For Prime Day, Amazon offers the latest generation Ring doorbell, which includes both battery and hardwired power options, at a can't miss price.
At just $100 on Prime Day, the eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell is an absolute bargain. This bundle includes both a hardwired doorbell and a wireless chime, each pairing directly to the eufy Security app, Alexa, and Google Assistant without a hub. Other standout features include 1080p video with HDR and Activity Zones.
Arlo's Video Doorbell sports a unique 1:1 aspect ratio that lets you see the entire area in front of your door, which great for keeping track of packages. In my review, I found that this perspective was more natural than standard wide-view doorbells when viewing recordings or answering the door via the Arlo app. Excellent HD image quality and an integrated siren put it near the top of my video doorbell list.
The Ring Peephole Cam is perfect for apartments or renters. It's an easy-to-install doorbell that can be ready to guard your front door in minutes. The Peephole Cam delivers 1080p HD video, real-time notifications, knock detection, Alexa integration, and so much more in a compact package that runs on a rechargeable battery.
The Toucan Wireless Video Doorbell is a reliable option for those without wiring outside of your front door. This doorbell runs entirely on an internal rechargeable battery for up to six months on a single charge and provides 1080p streaming and recording. This doorbell even comes with a wireless chime, all for under $80 on Prime Day.
