Best Accessories for Canon Cameras

Most of us use our smartphone for our day-to-day photography, but for a truly professional photo, you need an SLR standalone camera. Canon makes some of the best digital cameras you can buy. Whether you're making the leap to a DSLR camera or you just want to step up your camera kit, you need some great accessories to care for your camera and get the most out of it. Now that you own that awesome Canon digital camera, you'll want to pick up the best camera accessories for storage, carrying, cleaning, and of course: photography. We've rounded up some of the best accessories for Canon cameras here.

What do you really need?

When selecting the best accessories for Canon cameras, especially if you're new to the DSLR world, it's easy to get carried away! Start with the essentials, and then work your way up to the "nice to own" items.

Personally, I'd start with storage. An SD card is inexpensive but absolutely essential. Pick up a SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card, or better yet, several. You'll never regret having it (but you will regret not having it if you run out of storage and have to wrap up your shoot prematurely.)

Another inexpensive item you can pick up that could save you from many potential headaches: Giottos Large Rocket Air Blaster. Not only will it keep dust from photo-bombing you, but you can also use it to blast away the dust in your computer's keyboard, smartphone charging port, and anywhere else you might be tempted to blow it away with your mouth.

Before you leave the house with your camera, you'll definitely want a safe, form-fitting bag for it. Whether you choose the Lowepro Fastpack BP 250 AW II or another bag, make sure it's the right size for your particular Canon camera body plus your favorite lenses. I like that this one has a laptop (and iPad!) compartment so you can safely bring what you need to edit your photos immediately, out in the field.