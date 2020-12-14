Best Accessories for Canon Cameras iMore 2020
Most of us use our smartphone for our day-to-day photography, but for a truly professional photo, you need an SLR standalone camera. Canon makes some of the best digital cameras you can buy. Whether you're making the leap to a DSLR camera or you just want to step up your camera kit, you need some great accessories to care for your camera and get the most out of it. Now that you own that awesome Canon digital camera, you'll want to pick up the best camera accessories for storage, carrying, cleaning, and of course: photography. We've rounded up some of the best accessories for Canon cameras here.
- Memory card: SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card
- Back it up: G-Technology G-Drive 1TB
- Get in close: Canon EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 III Telephoto Zoom Lens
- Get a grip: Peak Design Slide Camera Strap
- Don't run out of power: Canon Battery Pack LP-E6N
- Steady shot: AmazonBasics Pistol Grip Camera Travel Tripod With Bag
- Flexibility: Joby JB01507 GorillaPod 3K Kit
- Carry everything safely: Lowepro Fastpack BP 250 AW II
- Let there be light: Canon Speedlite 470EX-AI
- Keep it clean: ZEISS Lens Cleaning Wipes
- Blow off that dust: Giottos Large Rocket Air Blaster
- A must for video: Movo VXR10
Memory card: SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I CardStaff Pick
Back in the days of analog photography, "Film is cheap" was a popular photographer's quote. You should never miss a shot because you ran out of film. In the post-film era, a memory card is certainly one of your kit's cheapest parts, yet it's one of the most important. Stock up on memory cards; you'll never regret having too many.
Back it up: G-Technology G-Drive 1TB
Photographers typically store thousands of images on their computers. You certainly don't want to take any chances, so back up your important photos to multiple places. This hard drive has 1TB of storage and features a quick drive speed of 7200RPM, with transfer rates of up to 136MB/s, thanks to USB 3.1. It comes Mac ready and USB-C ready.
Get in close: Canon EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 III Telephoto Zoom Lens
Obviously, you'll need several different lenses for different purposes, but a telephoto lens is a good place to start. This one is great for getting you closer, whether you're doing portraiture or photographing sports. This 4x zoom lens is relatively lightweight and compact.
Get a grip: Peak Design Slide Camera Strap
Protect your camera investment by wearing it on a strap. We like this strap for its internally padded webbing that gives you non-bulky comfort. The quick-pull adjuster handles allow for a huge range of length adjustment. You can carry up to 200 pounds of photo equipment with this strap, which has a lifetime warranty.
Don't run out of power: Canon Battery Pack LP-E6N
This is just an example, of course. You'll want to pick up a spare battery for the particular Canon camera model you own. You just never want to run out of power in the middle of a photoshoot! Sure, you can bring your battery charger, but having a second fully-charged battery in your kit is always smart.
Steady shot: AmazonBasics Pistol Grip Camera Travel Tripod With Bag
A tripod steadies your shot, and it allows you to get in the photo. This one has a pistol grip, which allows you to place the camera at virtually any angle. Its adjustable, aluminum legs, rubber feet for stability, and retractable metal spikes mean you can use it indoors or outdoors. It extends from 34.4 inches to 72.6 inches and holds up to 11 pounds of equipment. The carrying bag is included.
Flexibility: Joby JB01507 GorillaPod 3K Kit
When a traditional tripod won't do the job, try a more flexible option. Use a GorillaPod as a selfie stick or a stable table tripod. You can wrap it around a tree branch, pole, or fence to get that perfect shot anywhere with your Canon camera. It's also light and easy to toss into your bag.
Carry everything safely: Lowepro Fastpack BP 250 AW II
You need a well-padded camera bag to safely carry your camera as well as all of your gear. A backpack distributes the weight of your gear evenly to help avoid a sore back or shoulders. This particular one has space for your Canon camera and two or three additional lenses plus plenty of accessories. It also has compartments for a 15-inch laptop and iPad, so you can edit on the fly.
Let there be light: Canon Speedlite 470EX-AI
When ambient light isn't enough, a flash can help light your photo properly. This unique on-camera flash uses Auto Intelligent Bounch Technology to measure the room, automatically tilt and rotate for a perfect shot. Always be sure to check your camera's compatibility before buying accessories like this.
Keep it clean: ZEISS Lens Cleaning Wipes
Please don't use your breath and your shirt to clean your delicate and expensive lenses. These non-abrasive, ammonia-free wipes are pre-moistened micro-fine tissue, suitable for cleaning your glass without risking scratches or damage. You can clean your glasses with these too while you're at it.
Blow off that dust: Giottos Large Rocket Air Blaster
Every time you change out your lens, you risk dust particles working their way in between the camera and the lens. You don't want to take photos of dust! And you definitely don't want to blow dust away with your mouth since that would introduce moisture into your camera. The Giottos Large Rocket Air Blaster will safely blow out the dust and keep everything clean and working smoothly.
A must for video: Movo VXR10
If you're taking video, take it to the next level with a high-quality microphone like the Movo VXR10. This universal cardioid condenser capsule microphone works with all DSLR cameras, video cameras, and even smartphones. In this kit, you'll find everything you need to get professional-sounding video on your Canon camera.
What do you really need?
When selecting the best accessories for Canon cameras, especially if you're new to the DSLR world, it's easy to get carried away! Start with the essentials, and then work your way up to the "nice to own" items.
Personally, I'd start with storage. An SD card is inexpensive but absolutely essential. Pick up a SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card, or better yet, several. You'll never regret having it (but you will regret not having it if you run out of storage and have to wrap up your shoot prematurely.)
Another inexpensive item you can pick up that could save you from many potential headaches: Giottos Large Rocket Air Blaster. Not only will it keep dust from photo-bombing you, but you can also use it to blast away the dust in your computer's keyboard, smartphone charging port, and anywhere else you might be tempted to blow it away with your mouth.
Before you leave the house with your camera, you'll definitely want a safe, form-fitting bag for it. Whether you choose the Lowepro Fastpack BP 250 AW II or another bag, make sure it's the right size for your particular Canon camera body plus your favorite lenses. I like that this one has a laptop (and iPad!) compartment so you can safely bring what you need to edit your photos immediately, out in the field.
