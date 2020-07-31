Best Accessories for Cricut Joy iMore 2020

I've been loving getting to know my Cricut Joy, the little powerhouse that makes it easy to personalize your life with custom decals, labels, cards, paper crafts, iron-on projects, and more. Which accessories and materials you need to get started will depend on what you'd like to do with it, but this guide will run down the basics. At least, you don't have to buy a pen and a StandardGrip Mat, since your Joy comes with them.

But what do you need immediately?

If you've purchased a Cricut Joy, you might be wondering what you really need to buy to get started right away, and what can wait. The very first thing I'd buy is the Cricut Joy Starter Tool Set. Once you have that, you can just use any old cardstock or paper you have around the house, plus the mat and pen that came with the Cricut Joy and start creating. It's a great way to practice using the machine without wasting pricier materials.

If you only want to pick up one more item, make it a Cricut Joy Card Mat. This little mat is cleverly designed for making professional-looking cards every time. You can use your own card stock and envelopes. Even if you do buy the Cricut Joy Insert Cards, you're still going to spend less than 70 cents per card.

After that, you need to decide what kinds of projects you'll think you'll be making, and get everything you'll need for that. For example, if you want to make decals, you could start with some Cricut Joy Smart Vinyl - Removable. Of course, you'll also need some Transfer Tape unless you keep your decals very simple.

Delving into iron-on projects is very exciting, but it is a bit more of an investment. So I'd recommend starting with some smaller, easier projects that don't require a lot of accessories first, such as cards and decals.